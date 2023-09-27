Newsnews
Meta Launches Celebrity AIs Built On Llama 2

Written by: Andree Conway | Published: 28 September 2023
In a move that could have significant implications for the future of entertainment, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has unveiled a lineup of 28 AI characters based on famous personalities. These AI characters, which are built entirely from AI technology, cover the realms of sport, music, social media, and more.

Key Takeaway

Meta has launched a set of 28 AI characters based on famous personalities, leveraging the Llama 2 language model. These AI characters will support users across Meta’s platforms, offering advice and conversation in various domains. The AI interactions are text-based for now, with audio functionality slated to roll out in the future. Meta has not revealed its compensation model for the celebrities involved in the project.

A Star-Studded Cast of AI Characters

The roster of celebrities-turned-AI includes renowned figures such as Tom Brady, Charli D’Amelio, Snoop Dogg, and Paris Hilton. Meta’s vision for these AI characters, which are created using the Llama 2 language model, is to integrate them across all of its platforms, allowing users to engage in conversations and receive fun and helpful advice in various domains of expertise.

  • Tom Brady’s AI persona, named Bru, will regale users with sports-related discussions.
  • Charli D’Amelio’s AI counterpart, Coco, will assist users in perfecting their dance moves.
  • Kendall Jenner’s AI character, Billie, can provide unwavering support and advice.
  • Paris Hilton’s AI incarnation, Amber, takes on the role of a character within a character, guiding users through thrilling whodunit mysteries.
  • Snoop Dogg, in a surprising twist, assumes the position of a “dungeon master,” offering an unconventional and perhaps adventurous experience.

Although Meta has been tight-lipped about the specifics of how these AI characters were developed, it has confirmed that they are generated animations rather than video clips. Meta captured live footage of the individuals portrayed by the AI characters and employed generative techniques to transform these diverse animations into cohesive and engaging user experiences. The goal was to preserve the unique personality and tone of each character while ensuring the delivery of useful information. The process supposedly involved countless hours of red-teaming, fine-tuning prompts, and training the characters to avoid sensitive topics during chat interactions.

The Road Ahead

Notably, the current AI character interactions are text-based, with audio capabilities planned for next year. Interestingly, this raises questions about whether Meta’s AI celebrity voices will surpass Amazon’s previous venture, which saw the discontinuation of celebrity Alexa voices earlier this year.

Meta has refrained from disclosing the business model behind these AI characters, including how they compensate the celebrities for the use of their likenesses. Speculation centers around potential revenue generation through collaborations with influencers and media personalities across social platforms and interfaces, thereby allowing them to maintain authenticity, scale their content output, and enhance audience engagement.

The advent of AI-generated characters raises intriguing questions about artificial realism and our perception of authenticity. As Meta aims to foster a captivating and immersive experience through its AI celebrities, it strives to blur the lines between fantasy and reality, inviting users to engage with their favorite stars on unprecedented levels.

