New Alexa Features, Echo Devices, And Fire TV Updates Unveiled At Amazon Devices Event 2023

Written by: Inessa Chaidez | Published: 21 September 2023
Amazon held its eagerly anticipated Fall Devices Event, showcasing a range of exciting announcements about its popular Alexa, Echo, and Fire TV devices. The event highlighted advancements in generative AI and introduced new features that will enhance the overall user experience.

Key Takeaway

Amazon’s Fall Devices Event showcased significant advancements in generative AI, with new features and capabilities being introduced to Alexa. The event also unveiled a range of innovative Echo devices and updates to the Fire TV lineup, as well as improvements to Ring, Blink, and the eero mesh Wi-Fi system.

New Alexa Features

One of the most significant announcements revolves around the improvements made to Alexa’s generative AI capabilities. Amazon has developed a customized LLM model optimized for voice interactions, allowing for more natural and conversational interactions with Alexa. Key features include:

  • Conversational interactions that incorporate body language, gestures, and eye contact
  • The ability to combine multiple requests into a single interaction
  • Continued conversation without needing to use the wake word “Alexa”
  • A more natural-sounding voice with expressive responses, including laughter, excitement, empathy, and listening sounds

These exciting enhancements will be made available to customers in the U.S. through a free preview on their existing Echo devices.

Eye Gaze and Alexa Emergency Assist

Amazon also unveiled two features designed to improve usability and accessibility. Eye Gaze, available on Fire TV Max 11 tablets, allows users with mobility or speech disabilities to interact with their device simply by glancing at it. Additionally, Alexa Emergency Assist is a new subscription service that enables users to access emergency services through Echo devices for a small monthly or yearly fee.

Map View and Call Translation

Alexa users will soon be able to create a digital map of their home using Map View. This feature eliminates the need for scrolling through a list of device names and instead allows users to control their connected devices directly from the Alexa mobile app. Call Translation is another innovative accessibility feature that provides real-time captions for audio and video calls, breaking down language barriers and assisting the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Echo Devices

Amazon introduced several new additions to its Echo device lineup, catering to various user preferences and needs:

  • Amazon Echo Show 8: The latest Echo Show features an adaptive content feature, improved audio and video calling, room adaptation tech, and custom-built spatial audio.
  • Echo Hub: A wall-mounted control panel powered by Alexa, Echo Hub simplifies smart home management and offers a customizable dashboard, access to the security system, organizable widgets, and the ability to view multiple camera snapshots or live views simultaneously.
  • Echo Pop Kids: Designed specifically for children, Echo Pop Kids comes in Marvel’s Avengers and Disney Princess designs and offers interactions with popular characters and kid-friendly conversations with Alexa.
  • Echo Frames: The next-generation Echo Frames are thinner, offer a range of stylish designs, enhanced speech processing, improved noise isolation, and an extended battery life of up to six hours.

Fire TV Updates

Amazon also announced exciting updates to its Fire TV lineup, including:

  • Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen): The new Fire TV Stick 4K supports Wi-Fi 6 and features a more powerful quad-core processor, enhancing the streaming experience.
  • Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen): This version includes the Fire TV Ambient Experience, providing users with an Alexa-powered smart display on their TVs when not actively streaming content.
  • Fire TV Soundbar: Designed to work with any Fire TV device, the Fire TV Soundbar offers exceptional audio quality, supporting DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, and can be connected to devices over Bluetooth.

Ring, Blink, and Eero Updates

Amazon’s event also featured updates for its Ring and Blink products as well as the introduction of the eero Max 7, the company’s first Wi-Fi 7 mesh system. These updates aim to enhance security and expand the convenience of connected devices within the home.

