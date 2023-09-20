Amazon Unveils New Echo Pop Kids, Kids Tablets, And Family-Friendly Alexa Experience

Amazon has unveiled an array of new devices targeting families with kids at its Fall devices event. Among the highlights are two new models of Echo Pop Kids, featuring smaller screens and themed designs tied to popular characters from Marvel Avengers and Disney Princesses. In addition, the company introduced two new Fire HD tablets — the Fire HD 10 Kids for younger children and the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for older kids.

Echo Pop Kids: Fun and Engaging for Children

The Echo Pop Kids come in exciting designs inspired by Marvel Avengers and Disney Princesses. Amazon also offers a 6-month subscription to the Amazon Kids+ service with these devices. This subscription provides access to a wide range of kid-friendly games, apps, books, videos, and more.

To enhance the experience and encourage curiosity, Amazon has also introduced “Explore with Alexa” as part of its Kids content service. This feature allows children to have engaging and educational conversations with Alexa. The conversations are designed to prioritize trust, safety, and the needs of families. By employing a protected version of its LLM stack, Amazon ensures that the content comes from reliable and kid-friendly resources, such as the World Wildlife Fund. Alexa will present information in a fun and interactive manner, often reframing facts as trivia questions.

The “Explore with Alexa” feature also includes measures to redirect conversations away from inappropriate or sensitive content if children happen to bring it up. Amazon aims to create a safe and enjoyable experience for kids while building their knowledge and satisfying their curiosity. This exciting new feature will be available before the upcoming holiday season.

Fire HD Tablets: Enhanced Entertainment and Learning

In addition to the Echo Pop Kids, Amazon has expanded its Fire HD 10 tablet lineup with two new offerings specifically designed for kids. The Fire HD 10 Kids tablet caters to younger children, while the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro targets older kids.

Both tablets feature a 10.1″ display with 1080p full HD resolution, making them ideal for immersive entertainment and educational experiences. They are also lighter and 25% faster than the previous generation, with 3GB of RAM and up to 13 hours of battery life. These tablets include exciting features like “Music Maker” and the existing Sound Box, which offers a variety of sounds, including screams, farts, and whistles.

Amazon has also introduced Play Together games, allowing kids to play games on their Fire Kids tablets while their parents connect to the same game on their mobile phones. This feature promotes family interaction and bonding, whether the family members are in the same house or miles apart.

To ensure a worry-free experience for parents, both the Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablets come with Amazon Kids+ content, parental controls, and Amazon’s two-year guarantee. If the tablets break, parents can return them for a free replacement.

The Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro are available for pre-order in the U.S. starting today. These exciting devices will begin shipping next month.