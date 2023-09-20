Newsnews
News

New Alexa Emergency Assist Service Enables Fast Access To Emergency Services

Written by: Estrellita Macias | Published: 21 September 2023
new-alexa-emergency-assist-service-enables-fast-access-to-emergency-services
News

In a major announcement at its annual fall event in Virginia, Amazon unveiled its latest subscription service, Alexa Emergency Assist, that allows users to contact emergency services through their Echo devices. With the new Urgent Response feature, users can now prompt Alexa to call for help in emergency situations.

Key Takeaway

Amazon has launched the Alexa Emergency Assist service, enabling users to access emergency services through their Echo devices. By saying “Alexa, call for help,” users are connected to a trained agent, and their crucial emergency contact information is securely stored. This service seeks to improve emergency response and provide peace of mind to users in critical situations.

The unique feature of Alexa Emergency Assist is that it does not directly connect users to 911. Instead, when a user invokes the command “Alexa, call for help,” they are connected to a dedicated and professionally trained agent. This ensures that users receive the necessary support and guidance during emergency situations.

Furthermore, Alexa Emergency Assist securely stores essential emergency contact information, including the user’s address, medication details, and allergies. This crucial information can be vital for first responders in providing tailored assistance and optimizing their response. They can also quickly identify the device used to make the call, facilitating prompt location and response upon arrival.

While the much-awaited service will initially be available only in the United States, Amazon plans to expand its reach globally in the future. The Alexa Emergency Assist service will be offered at an affordable subscription cost of $6 per month or $59 for a full year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Amazon Introduces A New Generative AI Model To Enhance Alexa
News

Amazon Introduces A New Generative AI Model To Enhance Alexa

by Louisette Keys | 21 September 2023
New Alexa Emergency Assist Service Enables Fast Access To Emergency Services
News

New Alexa Emergency Assist Service Enables Fast Access To Emergency Services

by Estrellita Macias | 21 September 2023
Amazon’s Alexa Upgrades To A More Natural-Sounding Voice
News

Amazon’s Alexa Upgrades To A More Natural-Sounding Voice

by Aidan Kissel | 21 September 2023
Amazon Unveils New Echo Pop Kids, Kids Tablets, And Family-Friendly Alexa Experience
News

Amazon Unveils New Echo Pop Kids, Kids Tablets, And Family-Friendly Alexa Experience

by Kaia Azevedo | 21 September 2023
Amazon Introduces Next-Gen Echo Frames Priced At $269.99
News

Amazon Introduces Next-Gen Echo Frames Priced At $269.99

by Claudetta Manuel | 21 September 2023
Pitch Deck Dos: Why You Should Keep It Simple And Skip The Fancy Animations
News

Pitch Deck Dos: Why You Should Keep It Simple And Skip The Fancy Animations

by Nert Gailey | 21 September 2023
Amazon Launches Fire TV Soundbar: Enhancing Your Home Theater Experience
News

Amazon Launches Fire TV Soundbar: Enhancing Your Home Theater Experience

by Leta Burkhalter | 21 September 2023
Uber Eats Announces Launch Of Google-Powered Chatbot For Enhanced User Experience
News

Uber Eats Announces Launch Of Google-Powered Chatbot For Enhanced User Experience

by Georgine Holbrook | 21 September 2023

Recent Stories

12 Best Antivirus Protection for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Antivirus Protection for 2023

by Estrellita Macias | 21 September 2023
12 Best Pcmatic Antivirus for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Pcmatic Antivirus for 2023

by Estrellita Macias | 21 September 2023
11 Amazing Free Antivirus Software for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Free Antivirus Software for 2023

by Estrellita Macias | 21 September 2023
15 Amazing Best Antivirus for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Best Antivirus for 2023

by Estrellita Macias | 21 September 2023
15 Best Antivirus For Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Best Antivirus For Pc for 2023

by Estrellita Macias | 21 September 2023
8 Best Antivirus Norton for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best Antivirus Norton for 2023

by Estrellita Macias | 21 September 2023
9 Amazing Antivirus Free for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Amazing Antivirus Free for 2023

by Estrellita Macias | 21 September 2023
13 Amazing Antivirus For Laptop for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Antivirus For Laptop for 2023

by Estrellita Macias | 21 September 2023