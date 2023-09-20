Newsnews
News

Amazon Introduces Next-Gen Echo Frames Priced At $269.99

Written by: Claudetta Manuel | Published: 21 September 2023
amazon-introduces-next-gen-echo-frames-priced-at-269-99
News

Amazon has announced its latest iteration of Echo Frames, a range of glasses integrated with Alexa, featuring improved speech processing, enhanced noise isolation, and sporting a price tag of $269.99.

Key Takeaway

Amazon has unveiled the next-generation Echo Frames, a pair of Alexa-powered glasses, featuring improved speech processing, enhanced noise isolation, and a slimmer design. Priced at $269.99, the frames offer multipoint pairing, extended battery life, and a revamped audio experience. With seven different styles to choose from, the frames cater to both fashion-conscious and prescription-dependent users.

Thinner Design and Extended Battery Life

The new Echo Frames boast a 15% reduction in thickness compared to their predecessors and offer a longer battery life of up to six hours on a single charge. This improvement allows for continuous media playback or extended talk time without the need for frequent charging.

Seamless Connectivity

An exciting new feature of the Echo Frames is their support for “multipoint” pairing. Wearers can easily pair the frames with multiple audio devices simultaneously, eliminating the need to disconnect and reconnect their smartphones.

Revamped Audio Experience

Amazon has completely overhauled the audio experience of the Echo Frames. The redesigned frames deliver more balanced sound, improved audio clarity, and reduced distortion. The introduction of a new open ear audio architecture directs sound directly to the wearer’s ears, ensuring an immersive and enjoyable listening experience.

Furthermore, Amazon has included a custom-built speech processing technology in the frames to enhance the performance of Alexa’s wake word. This technology ensures that users will be clearly heard, even in noisy or windy conditions.

Stylish and Prescription-Ready

The new Echo Frames are available in seven different styles, catering to various fashion preferences. Additionally, these frames are prescription-ready, providing an option for wearers who require corrective lenses.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Amazon Introduces A New Generative AI Model To Enhance Alexa
News

Amazon Introduces A New Generative AI Model To Enhance Alexa

by Louisette Keys | 21 September 2023
New Alexa Emergency Assist Service Enables Fast Access To Emergency Services
News

New Alexa Emergency Assist Service Enables Fast Access To Emergency Services

by Estrellita Macias | 21 September 2023
Amazon’s Alexa Upgrades To A More Natural-Sounding Voice
News

Amazon’s Alexa Upgrades To A More Natural-Sounding Voice

by Aidan Kissel | 21 September 2023
Amazon Unveils New Echo Pop Kids, Kids Tablets, And Family-Friendly Alexa Experience
News

Amazon Unveils New Echo Pop Kids, Kids Tablets, And Family-Friendly Alexa Experience

by Kaia Azevedo | 21 September 2023
Amazon Introduces Next-Gen Echo Frames Priced At $269.99
News

Amazon Introduces Next-Gen Echo Frames Priced At $269.99

by Claudetta Manuel | 21 September 2023
Pitch Deck Dos: Why You Should Keep It Simple And Skip The Fancy Animations
News

Pitch Deck Dos: Why You Should Keep It Simple And Skip The Fancy Animations

by Nert Gailey | 21 September 2023
Amazon Launches Fire TV Soundbar: Enhancing Your Home Theater Experience
News

Amazon Launches Fire TV Soundbar: Enhancing Your Home Theater Experience

by Leta Burkhalter | 21 September 2023
Uber Eats Announces Launch Of Google-Powered Chatbot For Enhanced User Experience
News

Uber Eats Announces Launch Of Google-Powered Chatbot For Enhanced User Experience

by Georgine Holbrook | 21 September 2023

Recent Stories

12 Best Antivirus Protection for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Antivirus Protection for 2023

by Claudetta Manuel | 21 September 2023
12 Best Pcmatic Antivirus for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Pcmatic Antivirus for 2023

by Claudetta Manuel | 21 September 2023
11 Amazing Free Antivirus Software for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Free Antivirus Software for 2023

by Claudetta Manuel | 21 September 2023
15 Amazing Best Antivirus for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Best Antivirus for 2023

by Claudetta Manuel | 21 September 2023
15 Best Antivirus For Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Best Antivirus For Pc for 2023

by Claudetta Manuel | 21 September 2023
8 Best Antivirus Norton for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best Antivirus Norton for 2023

by Claudetta Manuel | 21 September 2023
9 Amazing Antivirus Free for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Amazing Antivirus Free for 2023

by Claudetta Manuel | 21 September 2023
13 Amazing Antivirus For Laptop for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Antivirus For Laptop for 2023

by Claudetta Manuel | 21 September 2023