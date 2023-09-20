Amazon Introduces Next-Gen Echo Frames Priced At $269.99

Amazon has announced its latest iteration of Echo Frames, a range of glasses integrated with Alexa, featuring improved speech processing, enhanced noise isolation, and sporting a price tag of $269.99.

Thinner Design and Extended Battery Life

The new Echo Frames boast a 15% reduction in thickness compared to their predecessors and offer a longer battery life of up to six hours on a single charge. This improvement allows for continuous media playback or extended talk time without the need for frequent charging.

Seamless Connectivity

An exciting new feature of the Echo Frames is their support for “multipoint” pairing. Wearers can easily pair the frames with multiple audio devices simultaneously, eliminating the need to disconnect and reconnect their smartphones.

Revamped Audio Experience

Amazon has completely overhauled the audio experience of the Echo Frames. The redesigned frames deliver more balanced sound, improved audio clarity, and reduced distortion. The introduction of a new open ear audio architecture directs sound directly to the wearer’s ears, ensuring an immersive and enjoyable listening experience.

Furthermore, Amazon has included a custom-built speech processing technology in the frames to enhance the performance of Alexa’s wake word. This technology ensures that users will be clearly heard, even in noisy or windy conditions.

Stylish and Prescription-Ready

The new Echo Frames are available in seven different styles, catering to various fashion preferences. Additionally, these frames are prescription-ready, providing an option for wearers who require corrective lenses.