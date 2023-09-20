Newsnews
Amazon Launches Fire TV Soundbar: Enhancing Your Home Theater Experience

Written by: Leta Burkhalter | Published: 21 September 2023
In an exciting development, Amazon has introduced a new addition to its ever-expanding Fire TV lineup. At the recent Devices event held in Virginia, the tech giant unveiled the Fire TV Soundbar, a cutting-edge device that promises to take your home theater experience to new heights. With its immersive sound, enhanced bass, and crisp dialog, the Fire TV Soundbar is set to revolutionize the way you enjoy entertainment in the comfort of your living room.

Key Takeaway

Amazon has introduced the Fire TV Soundbar, a 24-inch Bluetooth-enabled sound system that is specifically designed to enhance your home theater experience. Offering immersive sound, improved bass, and crisper dialog, the Fire TV Soundbar seamlessly integrates with Amazon’s streaming products and dedicated smart TVs. Priced at just

20, this accessible device is now available in the US and Canada, with shipping to Mexico set to begin soon.

Introducing the Fire TV Soundbar

The Fire TV Soundbar measures 24 inches in length and features Bluetooth connectivity. This sleek device is specifically designed to seamlessly integrate with Amazon’s streaming products and dedicated smart TVs, providing users with a seamless and hassle-free setup. Alexa and Fire TV VP, Daniel Rausch, highlighted the soundbar’s key features, stating, “Fire TV Soundbar enhances content with immersive sound, crisper dialog, and improved bass—all in a compact design. It’s Bluetooth enabled, simple to set up, and compatible with all Fire TV streaming products and TVs. Just plug it in, connect to your TV, and your home theater is up and running.”

Affordable and Accessible

One of the most appealing aspects of the Fire TV Soundbar is its price point. Priced at just $120, this device proves to be an affordable option for those looking to upgrade their home theater system. Currently available for purchase in the United States and Canada, the Fire TV Soundbar is also available for pre-order in Mexico, with shipping set to begin next week.

