Newsnews
News

New Proposal: India Plans To Establish National Data Management Office

Written by: Birgit Alvey | Published: 28 September 2023
new-proposal-india-plans-to-establish-national-data-management-office
News

The Indian government is taking steps to establish a separate entity called the National Data Management Office, as outlined in a draft Digital India Bill. This move is in response to the increasing importance of data, which is considered the new oil. With India being the world’s second-largest internet market, the government aims to effectively manage the data it generates while setting rules and regulations for non-personal and anonymized personal data.

Key Takeaway

The Indian government is proposing the establishment of a National Data Management Office to effectively manage and regulate non-personal and anonymized personal data. This entity will be responsible for developing data governance rules and ensuring inter-governmental data access. The office aims to standardize data management practices, collaborate with government ministries, and implement measures to protect citizen data.

Setting Up the National Data Management Office

The proposed National Data Management Office will operate under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and will be responsible for developing data governance rules in the country. The office will include separate data management units for different government departments and ministries that handle non-personal and anonymized data.

A major objective of the National Data Management Office is to establish a “standard mechanism” for inter-governmental data access. This will facilitate the sharing of data among government departments and ministries, enhancing efficiency and collaboration. The office will also collaborate with central government ministries and state governments to standardize data management practices.

Furthermore, the National Data Management Office will oversee the India Datasets program, which aims to collect large sets of non-personal and anonymized personal data from government ministries, departments, and private entities.

Ensuring Data Protection and Security

The proposed entity will address concerns raised by digital advocacy groups regarding interdepartmental data sharing. It is committed to formulating disclosure norms for data collection, storage, and access to safeguard citizen data. Standardization of technology adoption, online interfaces, cloud security, emerging technologies, and performance indicators will also be specified by the National Data Management Office.

The approach being taken by the Indian government with the National Data Management Office aligns with that of Saudi Arabia, where a similar entity exists under the Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) to manage data at the country level.

Replacing the Existing Legislation

While the proposed National Data Management Office will focus on data management and regulations for non-personal and anonymized personal data, the Indian government recently passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (PDF). This act aims to regulate digital personal data access and processing in the country.

If approved, the Digital India Bill will replace the Information Technology Act of 2000 and become a law. The government plans to table the bill in the parliament during the winter session later this year, following the necessary consultation process.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Tackling Cloud-Native Security: KSOC’s Kubernetes-First Approach
News

Tackling Cloud-Native Security: KSOC’s Kubernetes-First Approach

by Emili Dalton | 28 September 2023
New Proposal: India Plans To Establish National Data Management Office
News

New Proposal: India Plans To Establish National Data Management Office

by Birgit Alvey | 28 September 2023
Saregama Acquires Majority Stake In Pocket Aces: Expanding Into The Video Space
News

Saregama Acquires Majority Stake In Pocket Aces: Expanding Into The Video Space

by Maye Peden | 28 September 2023
Reddit Removes Ability To Opt Out Of Ad Personalization Based On Platform Activity
News

Reddit Removes Ability To Opt Out Of Ad Personalization Based On Platform Activity

by Dona Olvera | 28 September 2023
Raspberry Pi 5: The Next Generation Of Small-But-Mighty Computers
News

Raspberry Pi 5: The Next Generation Of Small-But-Mighty Computers

by Minetta Harding | 28 September 2023
Adobe Launches Web Version Of Photoshop With Firefly-Powered AI Tools
News

Adobe Launches Web Version Of Photoshop With Firefly-Powered AI Tools

by Johannah June | 28 September 2023
New African VC Firm Enza Capital Launches Founder Partner Program, Raises $58M Across Funds
News

New African VC Firm Enza Capital Launches Founder Partner Program, Raises $58M Across Funds

by Dorri Cronk | 28 September 2023
X Is Poised To Turn A Profit By 2024, Says CEO In A Bold Statement
News

X Is Poised To Turn A Profit By 2024, Says CEO In A Bold Statement

by Dawna Mccray | 28 September 2023

Recent Stories

New Proposal: India Plans To Establish National Data Management Office
News

New Proposal: India Plans To Establish National Data Management Office

by Birgit Alvey | 28 September 2023
Tackling Cloud-Native Security: KSOC’s Kubernetes-First Approach
News

Tackling Cloud-Native Security: KSOC’s Kubernetes-First Approach

by Birgit Alvey | 28 September 2023
Saregama Acquires Majority Stake In Pocket Aces: Expanding Into The Video Space
News

Saregama Acquires Majority Stake In Pocket Aces: Expanding Into The Video Space

by Birgit Alvey | 28 September 2023
Reddit Removes Ability To Opt Out Of Ad Personalization Based On Platform Activity
News

Reddit Removes Ability To Opt Out Of Ad Personalization Based On Platform Activity

by Birgit Alvey | 28 September 2023
Raspberry Pi 5: The Next Generation Of Small-But-Mighty Computers
News

Raspberry Pi 5: The Next Generation Of Small-But-Mighty Computers

by Birgit Alvey | 28 September 2023
New African VC Firm Enza Capital Launches Founder Partner Program, Raises $58M Across Funds
News

New African VC Firm Enza Capital Launches Founder Partner Program, Raises $58M Across Funds

by Birgit Alvey | 28 September 2023
Adobe Launches Web Version Of Photoshop With Firefly-Powered AI Tools
News

Adobe Launches Web Version Of Photoshop With Firefly-Powered AI Tools

by Birgit Alvey | 28 September 2023
How To Download Overwatch 2
HOW TO

How To Download Overwatch 2

by Birgit Alvey | 28 September 2023