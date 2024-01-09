Newsnews
Apple Music Classical Expanding To China, Japan, Taiwan, And More On Jan. 24

Written by: Lois Hoss | Published: 10 January 2024
Apple has announced that its classical music app, Apple Music Classical, will be launching in China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau on January 24. This expansion will make the app available to a wider audience, allowing more users to enjoy its extensive collection of classical music.

Key Takeaway

Apple Music Classical will be expanding its reach to include China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau on January 24, offering a diverse array of classical music to a broader audience. The app provides access to millions of tracks, curated playlists, and exclusive albums, catering to both individual and family subscribers with various pricing options.

Expanding Reach

Previously, Apple Music Classical was launched in most countries in March 2023, with the exception of select markets, including the six aforementioned countries. The app was also not initially available in Russia and Turkey, but Apple had indicated that it would be accessible in the future. The expansion to these new regions demonstrates Apple’s commitment to making classical music more accessible on a global scale.

Features and Access

Apple Music Classical offers a range of features to its subscribers, including free access to over five million tracks, more than 700 curated playlists, exclusive albums, and high-quality audio. Notably, the app was initially exclusive to iOS but became available on Android devices last summer, further broadening its accessibility.

Subscription Options

For those interested in subscribing to Apple Music Classical, the standard plan is priced at $10.99 per month in the U.S. Additionally, there is a student plan available for $5.99 per month and a Family tier priced at $16.99 per month, providing flexibility for users with different preferences and needs.

