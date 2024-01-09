Newsnews
Google And Samsung Unveil New Quick Share Feature For Android Ecosystem

Written by: Alberta Keeler | Published: 10 January 2024
Google and Samsung have joined forces to introduce an enhanced sharing solution for Android devices, consolidating Nearby Share and Quick Share into a unified feature known as Quick Share. This collaboration aims to streamline the content-sharing experience across the Android ecosystem, including Chromebooks.

Key Takeaway

Google and Samsung have merged Nearby Share and Quick Share to introduce Quick Share, a unified sharing feature for Android devices, offering enhanced user control and privacy settings.

Combining Two Sharing Solutions

In a recent announcement at CES, Google revealed the integration of Nearby Share and Samsung’s Quick Share to create a seamless, built-in option for peer-to-peer content sharing across various Android and Chromebook devices. This consolidation offers users a more efficient and user-friendly method for sharing files and data.

Enhanced User Control and Privacy

With the new Quick Share feature, users can easily locate nearby devices for sharing content with a simple tap. Moreover, users have the flexibility to manage their privacy settings, allowing them to specify who can discover their device and send files, whether it’s everyone, only their contacts, or just their own devices.

Expansion to Other Devices

Quick Share will be gradually rolled out to existing Nearby Share-enabled devices in the coming month, expanding the network of compatible devices. Additionally, Google is collaborating with PC manufacturers such as LG to extend Quick Share to Windows PCs as a pre-installed app, further enhancing its accessibility.


