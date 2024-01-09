Newsnews
Amazon Unveils New Generative AI-Powered Experiences For Alexa

Written by: Eden Cureton | Published: 10 January 2024
Amazon has announced the launch of new generative AI-powered experiences for its virtual assistant, Alexa. This move comes as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance the capabilities of its voice assistant technology.

Key Takeaway

Amazon has expanded Alexa’s capabilities with the introduction of new generative AI-powered experiences, allowing users to engage in real-time conversations, create music, and enjoy interactive games using voice commands.

Character.AI: Real-Time Conversations and Roleplay Adventures

Character.AI, an AI chatbot platform, is one of the developers that has introduced a new experience for Alexa users. With this new feature, Alexa users can engage in real-time conversations with various personas, including fictional characters, celebrities, historical figures, and more. Additionally, users can immerse themselves in roleplay adventure games, such as helping Nintendo character Mario find Princess Peach.

Splash: Create Music Using Voice Commands

Another notable addition to Alexa’s capabilities comes from AI music company Splash. Users can now create songs using their voice with the new Alexa Skill offered by Splash. By simply saying, “Alexa, open Splash,” users can choose a musical genre, add lyrics, and either rap or sing along. Furthermore, users have the option to download their custom songs by requesting Alexa to send a link to their mobile phones.

Volley: AI-Powered “20 Questions” Game

Voice AI game developer Volley has introduced an engaging “20 Questions” game powered by generative AI for Alexa users. This modern version of the classic game utilizes AI to interact with players, asking questions, providing hints, and facilitating an enjoyable experience for users.

These new developments reflect Amazon’s commitment to leveraging generative AI to enhance the overall user experience with Alexa. Furthermore, the tech giant has also made significant AI-related enhancements to Alexa in recent months, including the introduction of a new generative AI model to give the virtual assistant a more opinionated personality and the ability to adjust its tone and response to express human emotions like excitement or surprise.

Amazon’s ongoing efforts to innovate and enhance the capabilities of Alexa underscore the company’s dedication to providing users with a more interactive and personalized voice assistant experience. With these latest additions, Amazon continues to position Alexa as a leading voice assistant in the market, offering a wide range of AI-powered experiences to its users.

