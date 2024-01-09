Skyted’s Voice-Capturing Mask: A Game-Changer In Gaming And Beyond

Last week, we got a sneak peek at Skyted’s voice-capturing mask, and now, at CES 2024, we had the opportunity to experience it firsthand. The mask, designed to create a personal ‘sound bubble,’ is making waves in the tech world. Let’s dive into the details of this innovative creation.

Key Takeaway Skyted’s voice-capturing mask, designed to create a personal ‘sound bubble,’ has the potential to revolutionize privacy and communication, with implications for gaming, business environments, and specialized use cases.

The Technology Behind the Mask

Gauthier Daridon, a connectivity engineer at Skyted, unveiled the company’s mobile application that provides insights into the user’s ‘sound bubble.’ The app informs individuals about the range at which their voice becomes ‘perceptible’ and ‘intelligible.’ This feature ensures privacy, especially in public settings such as airplanes, where maintaining discretion is crucial.

During a demonstration, Daridon spoke through the mask, and the clarity of his voice was evident when heard through headphones. Without the headphones, his speech became indistinct at a distance of about 3 feet, blending into the surrounding noise. This showcases the mask’s potential to create a private auditory space for the user.

Applications and Future Prospects

Skyted, founded in 2021, has already gained traction, securing $1 million in funding, with support from both private investors and the French government. The recent Kickstarter campaign, which has garnered nearly $64,000 in pledges, reflects growing interest in the product.

While the immediate applications may not be obvious, the team envisions diverse use cases. From business settings, such as open offices and call centers, to consumer applications like gaming, the mask holds potential. Notably, even Special Forces have expressed interest in a version of the mask that allows for silent communication during critical operations.

Looking Ahead

Despite initial skepticism about the practicality of the device, the team at Skyted remains undeterred. As they continue to explore potential applications and gather insights through their Kickstarter campaign, the future of this cutting-edge technology holds promise.