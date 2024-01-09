Newsnews
News

Skyted’s Voice-Capturing Mask: A Game-Changer In Gaming And Beyond

Written by: Charleen Bond | Published: 10 January 2024
skyteds-voice-capturing-mask-a-game-changer-in-gaming-and-beyond
News

Last week, we got a sneak peek at Skyted’s voice-capturing mask, and now, at CES 2024, we had the opportunity to experience it firsthand. The mask, designed to create a personal ‘sound bubble,’ is making waves in the tech world. Let’s dive into the details of this innovative creation.

Key Takeaway

Skyted’s voice-capturing mask, designed to create a personal ‘sound bubble,’ has the potential to revolutionize privacy and communication, with implications for gaming, business environments, and specialized use cases.

The Technology Behind the Mask

Gauthier Daridon, a connectivity engineer at Skyted, unveiled the company’s mobile application that provides insights into the user’s ‘sound bubble.’ The app informs individuals about the range at which their voice becomes ‘perceptible’ and ‘intelligible.’ This feature ensures privacy, especially in public settings such as airplanes, where maintaining discretion is crucial.

During a demonstration, Daridon spoke through the mask, and the clarity of his voice was evident when heard through headphones. Without the headphones, his speech became indistinct at a distance of about 3 feet, blending into the surrounding noise. This showcases the mask’s potential to create a private auditory space for the user.

Applications and Future Prospects

Skyted, founded in 2021, has already gained traction, securing $1 million in funding, with support from both private investors and the French government. The recent Kickstarter campaign, which has garnered nearly $64,000 in pledges, reflects growing interest in the product.

While the immediate applications may not be obvious, the team envisions diverse use cases. From business settings, such as open offices and call centers, to consumer applications like gaming, the mask holds potential. Notably, even Special Forces have expressed interest in a version of the mask that allows for silent communication during critical operations.

Looking Ahead

Despite initial skepticism about the practicality of the device, the team at Skyted remains undeterred. As they continue to explore potential applications and gather insights through their Kickstarter campaign, the future of this cutting-edge technology holds promise.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Get A Voice Changer On Discord
TECHNOLOGY

How To Get A Voice Changer On Discord

by Gunilla Baugher | 13 September 2023
How To Alter Voice For Online Gaming
TECHNOLOGY

How To Alter Voice For Online Gaming

by Georgia Raleigh | 11 August 2023
How Do I Turn Noise Cancelling On
TECHNOLOGY

How Do I Turn Noise Cancelling On

by Stefania Gagnon | 12 October 2023
What Is Blue Voice Logitech
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Blue Voice Logitech

by Eartha Walston | 20 August 2023
13 Best Hero Vision Iron Man Augmented Reality Mask for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best Hero Vision Iron Man Augmented Reality Mask for 2024

by Becky Nolte | 22 August 2023
12 Best Smart Glasses For Android for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Smart Glasses For Android for 2024

by Lyda Clemens | 13 September 2023
11 Amazing Capture Card For Ps4 for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Capture Card For Ps4 for 2024

by Tonye Uribe | 4 October 2023
11 Best Podcast Book for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

11 Best Podcast Book for 2024

by Melonie Friesen | 27 August 2023

Recent Stories

Meta To Restrict Teen Instagram And Facebook Accounts From Harmful Content
News

Meta To Restrict Teen Instagram And Facebook Accounts From Harmful Content

by Charleen Bond | 10 January 2024
Kodiak Robotics Unveils Next-Generation Self-Driving Truck For Commercial Operations In 2024
News

Kodiak Robotics Unveils Next-Generation Self-Driving Truck For Commercial Operations In 2024

by Charleen Bond | 10 January 2024
X Announces Roadmap For 2024, Including Peer-to-Peer Payments And AI Advances
News

X Announces Roadmap For 2024, Including Peer-to-Peer Payments And AI Advances

by Charleen Bond | 10 January 2024
Microsoft Collaborates With PNNL To Utilize Azure Quantum Elements In Materials Discovery
News

Microsoft Collaborates With PNNL To Utilize Azure Quantum Elements In Materials Discovery

by Charleen Bond | 10 January 2024
CES 2024: Latest Reveals From Nvidia, Samsung, And More
News

CES 2024: Latest Reveals From Nvidia, Samsung, And More

by Charleen Bond | 10 January 2024
ElliQ Elderly Care Robot Receives Hardware Upgrade And Generative AI Integration
News

ElliQ Elderly Care Robot Receives Hardware Upgrade And Generative AI Integration

by Charleen Bond | 10 January 2024
Skyted’s Voice-Capturing Mask: A Game-Changer In Gaming And Beyond
News

Skyted’s Voice-Capturing Mask: A Game-Changer In Gaming And Beyond

by Charleen Bond | 10 January 2024
Amazon Unveils New Generative AI-Powered Experiences For Alexa
News

Amazon Unveils New Generative AI-Powered Experiences For Alexa

by Charleen Bond | 10 January 2024