The Weirdest Tech And Gadgets Unveiled At CES 2024

Written by: Berrie Pitzer | Published: 11 January 2024
CES 2024 is currently underway in Las Vegas, and while the event is brimming with groundbreaking technology and innovative announcements, some of the most peculiar and unusual gadgets have stolen the spotlight. Here are some of the most bizarre and offbeat tech and claims that have emerged from CES 2024.

Key Takeaway

CES 2024 has brought forth a range of unconventional and peculiar tech and gadgets, showcasing the industry’s creativity and willingness to push boundaries in pursuit of innovation.

AI-powered Birding Binoculars

Swarovski has introduced the ??AX Visio 10×32, a set of AI-powered binoculars priced at $4,799. These binoculars utilize AI to swiftly identify over 9,000 birds and other species, in addition to capturing photos and videos for sharing.

An App for Paying to Use the Restroom

Flush, a web-based app, allows individuals to pay for access to restrooms at businesses, addressing the scarcity of public restrooms in the U.S. The app’s unique rating system enables businesses to approve or deny reservations.

BlackBerry-style Keyboard for iPhones

Clicks Technology has unveiled a keyboard attachment for iPhones, reminiscent of the tactile keyboards found on Blackberry devices from the past. Priced at $139, this accessory aims to provide a nostalgic experience and increase the usable screen area on iPhones.

Dynamic Sound Mixing Based on Driving

Sound Drive, developed by Will.i.am’s startup, adjusts music based on the user’s driving cadence and energy. The technology intelligently modifies the music’s tempo and lyrics to align with the user’s speed and driving conditions.

A Router Disguised as a Picture Frame

The Marble Wi-Fi 6 OpenWrt Router from GL.iNet resembles a framed piece of art, allowing it to seamlessly blend into home decor when hung on a wall or placed on a desk.

AI Assistant Capable of Calling 911

LG’s Smart Home AI Agent, a wheeled robot, offers generative AI capabilities, including the ability to call 911 during emergencies. The company claims that the AI Agent can exhibit empathy and assist users with daily tasks.

Voice-activated Bidet Seat

Kohler’s PureWash E930 Bidet Seat can be controlled using voice commands through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, providing a hands-free experience for users.

Voice-absorbing Mask for Privacy

Skyted has introduced the “Mobility Privacy Mask” and “Hybrid Silent Mask,” designed to absorb voice frequencies for enhanced privacy in noisy environments, such as planes and offices.

