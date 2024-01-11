Newsnews
Zoe Care’s Innovative Wi-Fi-Based Fall Detection Solution Revolutionizes Elderly Care

Written by: Goldy Prichard | Published: 11 January 2024
Fall detection and autonomy for the elderly take center stage at CES in Las Vegas this year, with Zoe Care introducing an innovative solution that utilizes existing Wi-Fi signals to detect falls in care homes.

Key Takeaway

Zoe Care’s Wi-Fi-based fall detection solution offers a non-intrusive, privacy-respecting, and cost-effective approach to ensuring the safety of senior citizens in care homes.

Using Wi-Fi Signals for Fall Detection

Zoe Care’s approach to fall detection involves using existing Wi-Fi signals and the changes in Wi-Fi reception caused by human activities. This non-intrusive solution addresses privacy and ease of use concerns commonly associated with conventional remote monitoring technologies.

The Device and Its Functionality

The device, which also functions as a smart plug, utilizes a sensor to gather and analyze Wi-Fi signals. It covers up to 800 sq. ft., making it capable of securing multiple rooms or an entire floor, thereby offering an efficient and cost-effective solution.

Insights from Zoe Care’s Co-Founder and CTO

Piotr Antonik, co-founder and CTO at Zoe Care, revealed that the company is currently beta testing the fall detection technology in nursing homes. The consumer version is expected to be available by the end of the year, with the fall detector being offered as a subscription service for approximately $20-25 per month in the U.S.

Zoe Care’s Mission and Technology

Thomas Saphir, co-founder and CEO of Zoe Care, expressed the company’s mission to help the elderly maintain their independence through the innovative Wi-Fi-based fall-detection solution. The technology is designed to respect privacy and offer peace of mind to senior citizens, and the company believes it has the potential to revolutionize elder care.

