Newsnews
News

Expanding Opportunities In Elder Tech: Innovative Solutions For Active Aging

Written by: Doralin Lippert | Published: 17 September 2023
expanding-opportunities-in-elder-tech-innovative-solutions-for-active-aging
News

The field of elder tech is rapidly evolving, with innovative startups like Bold leading the way in providing proactive solutions for the aging population. Rather than simply reacting to health complications, these companies aim to empower older adults to lead active and fulfilling lives. Bold, a Los Angeles–based startup, recently raised $17 million in a Series A funding round to expand its digital at-home fitness platform. With personalized exercise routines tailored to address common ailments like arthritis and balance issues, Bold is poised to make a significant impact in improving the well-being of older adults.

Key Takeaway

Elder tech startups like Bold are revolutionizing the way we approach aging by providing proactive solutions that empower older adults to maintain a high quality of life. With personalized exercise routines tailored to address common ailments, these startups are fueling independence and well-being in the aging population.

Fueling Longevity Through Exercise

Research has long shown the positive effects of exercise on overall health, particularly in the aging population. Bold’s approach aligns with this evidence by emphasizing the importance of physical activity for maintaining well-being in older adults. The platform’s personalized exercise routines are designed to address specific health concerns like arthritis, balance issues, and other common ailments. By empowering older adults to engage in tailored exercises, Bold aims to enhance their quality of life and foster a sense of independence.

Rooted in Personal Experience

Amanda Rees, the co-founder and CEO of Bold, was inspired to create the startup after serving as a caregiver for her grandmother. Through firsthand experience, Rees witnessed the challenges faced by older adults, including falls, cancer, and dementia. This motivated her to develop proactive solutions that could potentially prevent or alleviate such issues. Rees’s personal connection to the problem drove her to envision a fitness platform that could empower older adults to take charge of their health and well-being.

Funding for Future Expansion

With a recent $17 million Series A funding round, led by Rethink Impact and featuring participation from Primetime Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, and Khosla Ventures, among others, Bold is well-positioned for future growth. This brings the startup’s total funding to $27 million, signifying the strong interest and support for their pioneering approach to elder tech. The funding will facilitate the expansion of Bold’s platform, allowing more older adults to benefit from personalized exercise routines and proactive solutions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

The Future Of Batteries Requires More Than Just Venture Capital
News

The Future Of Batteries Requires More Than Just Venture Capital

by Gretna Yanes | 17 September 2023
Expanding Opportunities In Elder Tech: Innovative Solutions For Active Aging
News

Expanding Opportunities In Elder Tech: Innovative Solutions For Active Aging

by Doralin Lippert | 17 September 2023
Varda Space Delays Orbital Factory Reentry As Air Force And FAA Withhold Approvals
News

Varda Space Delays Orbital Factory Reentry As Air Force And FAA Withhold Approvals

by Oralie Stallings | 16 September 2023
Is Instacart’s New IPO Price Range Justified?
News

Is Instacart’s New IPO Price Range Justified?

by Danit Delaney | 16 September 2023
Firefly And Millennium Space’s Victus Nox Mission Sets A New Record For Responsive Launch
News

Firefly And Millennium Space’s Victus Nox Mission Sets A New Record For Responsive Launch

by Dottie Poulin | 16 September 2023
How Angel Investors Lose Their Money: Avoiding The 7 Easy Steps
News

How Angel Investors Lose Their Money: Avoiding The 7 Easy Steps

by Tressa Gonsalves | 16 September 2023
New Funding Boosts Superorder’s Efforts To Help Restaurants Maintain Their Online Presence
News

New Funding Boosts Superorder’s Efforts To Help Restaurants Maintain Their Online Presence

by Sydney Layne | 16 September 2023
Apple’s Environmental Commitments: Is It All Hype Or Reality?
News

Apple’s Environmental Commitments: Is It All Hype Or Reality?

by Michaeline Hermanson | 16 September 2023

Recent Stories

Expanding Opportunities In Elder Tech: Innovative Solutions For Active Aging
News

Expanding Opportunities In Elder Tech: Innovative Solutions For Active Aging

by Doralin Lippert | 17 September 2023
The Future Of Batteries Requires More Than Just Venture Capital
News

The Future Of Batteries Requires More Than Just Venture Capital

by Doralin Lippert | 17 September 2023
13 Best Webcam Streaming for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best Webcam Streaming for 2023

by Doralin Lippert | 17 September 2023
8 Best Webcam Ring Light for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best Webcam Ring Light for 2023

by Doralin Lippert | 17 September 2023
12 Amazing Webcam With Light for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Amazing Webcam With Light for 2023

by Doralin Lippert | 17 September 2023
15 Amazing Webcam Cover Macbook Pro for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Webcam Cover Macbook Pro for 2023

by Doralin Lippert | 17 September 2023
8 Best 60FPS Webcam for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best 60FPS Webcam for 2023

by Doralin Lippert | 17 September 2023
9 Amazing Webcam C920 for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Amazing Webcam C920 for 2023

by Doralin Lippert | 17 September 2023