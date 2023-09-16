Expanding Opportunities In Elder Tech: Innovative Solutions For Active Aging

The field of elder tech is rapidly evolving, with innovative startups like Bold leading the way in providing proactive solutions for the aging population. Rather than simply reacting to health complications, these companies aim to empower older adults to lead active and fulfilling lives. Bold, a Los Angeles–based startup, recently raised $17 million in a Series A funding round to expand its digital at-home fitness platform. With personalized exercise routines tailored to address common ailments like arthritis and balance issues, Bold is poised to make a significant impact in improving the well-being of older adults.

Fueling Longevity Through Exercise

Research has long shown the positive effects of exercise on overall health, particularly in the aging population. Bold’s approach aligns with this evidence by emphasizing the importance of physical activity for maintaining well-being in older adults. The platform’s personalized exercise routines are designed to address specific health concerns like arthritis, balance issues, and other common ailments. By empowering older adults to engage in tailored exercises, Bold aims to enhance their quality of life and foster a sense of independence.

Rooted in Personal Experience

Amanda Rees, the co-founder and CEO of Bold, was inspired to create the startup after serving as a caregiver for her grandmother. Through firsthand experience, Rees witnessed the challenges faced by older adults, including falls, cancer, and dementia. This motivated her to develop proactive solutions that could potentially prevent or alleviate such issues. Rees’s personal connection to the problem drove her to envision a fitness platform that could empower older adults to take charge of their health and well-being.

Funding for Future Expansion

With a recent $17 million Series A funding round, led by Rethink Impact and featuring participation from Primetime Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, and Khosla Ventures, among others, Bold is well-positioned for future growth. This brings the startup’s total funding to $27 million, signifying the strong interest and support for their pioneering approach to elder tech. The funding will facilitate the expansion of Bold’s platform, allowing more older adults to benefit from personalized exercise routines and proactive solutions.