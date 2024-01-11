Newsnews
My Memo: A Stylish Solution For Medication Adherence

Written by: Alyss Beckham | Published: 11 January 2024
Automatic pill dispensers have been around for some time, but My Memo, a new Italian startup, is adding a fresh twist to this technology. The company’s CEO and founder, Dr. Roee Dvir, emphasizes the need for such a device, especially for chronic patients who often juggle multiple medications.

Key Takeaway

My Memo, an innovative automatic pill dispenser, integrates modern design and advanced technology to enhance medication adherence for users and provide peace of mind for caregivers and medical professionals.

A New Approach to Medication Dispensers

My Memo stands out in the market with its sleek and modern design, a far cry from the clinical appearance of its competitors. The closed-box system not only ensures the security of the medications but also offers a user-friendly interface for individuals who may not want their medical devices to look overtly clinical.

Integrating Technology for Enhanced Adherence

One of the key features of My Memo is its integration with a mobile app that serves as a clinical diary. This app allows caregivers, medical professionals, and patients to track medication intake, receive real-time notifications, and manage various types of medications, including those that cannot be loaded into the device.

Empowering Users and Caregivers

My Memo takes a holistic approach to medication adherence, providing autonomy to users while enabling caregivers and medical professionals to stay informed. With a range of sensors including temperature, humidity, GPS, and Bluetooth, the device ensures comprehensive monitoring and timely alerts.

Availability and Affordability

The product is already available in Europe and is undergoing the FDA clearance process for the U.S. market. Priced at a $99 initiation fee plus a $29 monthly subscription, My Memo offers a cost-effective solution for managing up to four medications, with the option to expand support for additional medications.

