Amazon’s Alexa Upgrades To A More Natural-Sounding Voice

Written by: Aidan Kissel | Published: 21 September 2023
Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa, is set to receive a significant upgrade, offering users a more natural-sounding voice. In addition to its generative AI-powered capabilities and the ability to continue conversations without repeating the wake word “Alexa,” the latest update introduces an improved “speech-to-speech” engine that recognizes the user’s emotions and tone of voice, enabling Alexa to respond with a corresponding emotional variation.

Key Takeaway

Amazon’s Alexa is getting a major upgrade with a more natural-sounding voice. The new “speech-to-speech” engine, powered by large transformers, allows for contextual awareness of the user’s emotions and tone of voice. This advancement enables Alexa to respond with emotional variations, adding a more human touch to interactions.

A More Human Touch

The recently unveiled voice demo showcases a less robotic-sounding Alexa, featuring increased expressiveness. This advancement has been made possible through the implementation of large transformers, which have been trained on various languages and accents. With this upgrade, Alexa can respond joyfully if a customer requests an update on their favorite sports team’s recent victory, or with empathy in the event of a loss.

Senior Vice President of Alexa, Rohit Prasad, explained the concept behind the new “speech-to-speech” model, which combines multiple tasks into a unified system, ultimately creating a more interactive and engaging conversational experience. Instead of going through the traditional process of converting audio to text using speech recognition, generating a response, and then converting text to speech, this new model streamlines the process into a seamless conversation.

Enhancing Conversational Experiences

Amazon’s Large Text-to-Speech (LTTS) and Speech-to-Speech (S2S) technologies power Alexa’s improved capabilities. LTTS enables Alexa to adapt its responses based on textual input, such as user requests or the discussed topic. Meanwhile, S2S adds a layer of audio input to the text, resulting in richer and more natural-sounding conversations with Alexa.

Thanks to these advancements, Alexa will exhibit attributes such as laughter, surprise, and even cues like “uh-huh” to encourage users to continue the conversation.

