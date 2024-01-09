X Announces Roadmap For 2024, Including Peer-to-Peer Payments And AI Advances

Elon Musk, the visionary behind X’s transformation, has unveiled the company’s plans for the year ahead. The roadmap includes the introduction of AI-powered experiences and the rollout of peer-to-peer payments, among other initiatives.

Key Takeaway X has outlined its plans for 2024, which encompass the introduction of peer-to-peer payments, advancements in AI, and a continued focus on creator tools and commerce. The company’s roadmap signals its commitment to enhancing user experiences and driving innovation within the platform.

Peer-to-Peer Payments and Licensing

X has been actively pursuing the necessary licenses for payment processing, with the number of licensed U.S. states now standing at 14. The company aims to enable users to send and receive money on the platform, with the ability to transfer funds to authenticated bank accounts.

Creator Tools and Commerce

As part of Musk’s vision, X’s peer-to-peer payments will be integrated with other products, such as creator revenue sharing and online shopping, to unlock new opportunities for commerce and enhance user utility.

AI-Powered Experiences

X’s announcement also highlighted the role of AI in powering user and advertising experiences on the platform. This includes leveraging AI to enhance search, improve ads, and provide a new level of customer understanding.