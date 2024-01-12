Coast Runner Set To Launch Affordable $2,400 CNC Mill

If CES is anything to go by, 2024 is shaping up to be a great year for makers and hobbyists. A new entrant in the desktop CNC milling industry, Coast Runner, is set to make waves with its upcoming launch of an affordable and powerful CNC machine. Let’s take a closer look at what this means for the maker community and small businesses.

Key Takeaway Coast Runner is set to launch an affordable and powerful desktop CNC milling machine, aiming to make the technology accessible to a wide range of users, from professionals to hobbyists. With a focus on education and customer support, Coast Runner is poised to make a significant impact in the CNC milling industry.

Breaking Down Barriers

Coast Runner aims to break down the barriers of traditional CNC milling by focusing on power, compact size, and most importantly, education. According to Tyler Hoeft, the company is committed to providing comprehensive educational resources, including videos and a discussion forum for users to share insights and collaborate on designs. Additionally, Coast Runner is developing a bounty board system, allowing users to pay others to create designs or mill parts if they lack the necessary skills.

Powerful and Affordable

Despite its power, the Coast Runner machine is designed to be affordable, with a price tag of $2,400 during its Kickstarter campaign, set to launch next month. The final retail price is expected to be around $3,000. The machine is capable of cutting materials up to titanium and is suitable for working with plastics, brass, hard steel, and aluminum. It is also compact and lightweight, weighing only 42 pounds, making it an attractive option for small businesses and hobbyists.

AI-Powered Modeling Features

One of the most exciting features in the works is the development of AI-powered modeling features. This advancement aims to simplify the modeling process, reducing the learning curve for new users and increasing the appeal of CNC milling to a broader audience.

Guiding Users from Idea to Product

Unlike many companies in the industry, Coast Runner is committed to guiding its users from the initial idea to the final product. This customer-centric approach sets Coast Runner apart from its competitors and positions it as an interesting new entrant into the market.