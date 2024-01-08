Newsnews
Clear 2: The New Swipeable To-Do List App Taking The App Store By Storm

Written by: Celisse Kirkwood | Published: 9 January 2024
Over a decade ago, a revolutionary to-do list app called Clear took the App Store by storm. It introduced a new way of interaction by utilizing gestures and swipes, rather than traditional buttons and menus. Now, the developer of Clear has launched Clear 2, a rebuilt version that continues to rely on gestures for navigation. However, the most significant change with Clear 2 is its monetization strategy.

Key Takeaway

Clear 2 has been relaunched with a new monetization model, offering in-app purchases for cosmetic features while being free to download.

The Evolution of Clear

Clear’s initial success stemmed from its unique interface that was tailored specifically for touch-enabled smartphones. Unlike other apps at the time, Clear was designed to be intuitive and natural to use, capitalizing on the touchscreen capabilities of smartphones. Fast forward to the present day, Clear 2 maintains its gesture-based navigation, offering a familiar yet innovative user experience. The app’s developer, Phill Ryu, expressed his disappointment in the lack of evolution in smartphone apps over the past decade. He criticized the current state of apps, describing them as overly complex and burdened with aggressive monetization tactics.

The New Monetization Model

Clear 2 has departed from the traditional paid download or subscription model and is now available for free. The app will generate revenue through in-app purchases of cosmetic items such as app icons, color themes, sound packs, quote packs, and fonts. This approach aims to provide users with a unique way to customize their experience while using the app, without resorting to subscriptions or intrusive monetization strategies.

The Future of Clear

Despite being a decade old, Clear still maintains a dedicated user base, with thousands of monthly and daily active users. The app has been acquired by Impending, the developer behind popular mobile games and innovative apps. The relaunch of Clear 2 marks a new chapter for the app, focusing on its core functionality and user experience. The new version emphasizes simplicity and user engagement, steering away from complex features and AI integration.

Clear 2 introduces a range of gestures for seamless interaction, including batch drag-and-drop, list scheduling, and list archiving. The app’s daily rotating shop for in-app perks draws inspiration from the free-to-play games market, offering users the opportunity to enhance their experience through optional purchases.

Clear 2 is now available as a free download, with the option to purchase cosmetic features at a flat rate of $2.99 each, providing users with a personalized and enjoyable to-do list app experience.

