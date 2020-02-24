How to Download Fortnite: A Beginner’s Guide

Your goal in Fortnite is to be the last player standing. It’s basically survival of the fittest. In the popular game mode Battle Royale, 100 players have to fight against each other. The only player that remains is the winner of the game. If you are familiar with The Hunger Games, Fortnite is very similar to it. The game begins with players skydiving onto an island with only an axe as their initial weapon. They must find more weapons to defeat their opponents. Players must also avoid the electrical storm to not get eliminated. The island gets smaller the more players get eliminated. Learn to download Fortnite with our step-by-step guide.

Popularity of Fortnite

Within a few weeks upon the Fortnite’s release, over 10 million people were already playing it. By January of 2018, around 45 million players are actively playing the game on all platforms. Fortnite is so popular that famous celebrities like Drake, are even getting into the bandwagon.

Epic Games

Epic Games, inc. is a company and studio that specializes in video games and software development. Based in Car, North Carolina, Tim Sweeney founded Epic Games in 1991 in Potomac, Maryland. Epic Games was first founded and formerly known as Potomac Computer Systems. In the following year, they renamed the company to Epic MegaGames, Inc. and with Mark Rein as its vice president until this day. By 1999, the company moved its headquarters to Cary and renamed simply as Epic Games

Unreal Engine was a development of Epic Games. It is a game engine that powers the company’s own developed video games. Fortnite, the Unreal, Gears of War, and Infinity Blade series are some of the most popular in-house games of the company. In 2014, the Guinness World Records named Unreal Engine as “The Most Successful Video Game Engine.”

Requirements

Get the Epic Games Launcher

On your browser, visit the Epic Games website. The Epic Games launcher will download automatically.

Once you’ve downloaded, sign in to your account.

You can now download Fortnite from the launcher by searching “Fortnite.” When the download is complete, you can now play the game. For total protection, don’t forget to install a gaming VPN on your computer.

Check PC Capacity

Before you download Fortnite, you first have to make sure that your PC has the minimum system requirements. This is so that the game will run smoothly. First, you must open the run dialog by pressing the Windows key logo and the R key at the same time. When the dialog box appears, type dxdiag and press Enter.

When it prompts you for permission, click “Yes.” Click the “System” tab and you will see the operating system, processor, memory and DirectX Version of your computer.

You can view your computer’s graphics card information on the “Display” tab.

Recommended PC System

Operating System: Windows 10/8/7

System Type: 64-bit

Graphics Card: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 equivalent DX11 GPU

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Processor: Core i5 2.8 GHz

HDD Space: 20 GB

DirectX: DirectX 11.0

Minimum PC Capacity Requirements

CPU: Core i3 2.4 GHz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Intel HD 4000

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

Minimum Mac capacity requirements

OS: OS 10.12 Sierra

Processor: 2.4 GHz Core i3

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Video: Intel HD 4000

Hard Drive: 19 G

How to Download Fortnite on PlayStation 4

Fortnite is also available on PlayStation4. Just go to the PlayStation4 store and search for “Fortnite.”

Select Fortnite without the additional packs. Then, press “Start.” Next, download the game.

Once the game has finished downloading, you may now select it on the main menu and start playing.

TIP: You can also view new game downloads on the notifications.

Here’s a video showing the whole process:

How to Download Fortnite on your Smartphone

Fortnite isn’t available yet on mobile app stores, so you will need to download it from your browser. Type epicgames.com on your browser and once the page has loaded, click “Play Free Now.”

Then, you will need to download the app installer. After which, open the app installer and allow the application to run.

Now, you can install and launch the Fortnite game itself. After installing, you will have to register or sign-in to your Epic Games account.

You can now start playing Fortnite. You can even use a smartphone controller if you want to up your game.

Fortnite Game Modes

There are three default game modes on Fortnite. The three-game modes are different from each other by their game process. But the very end goal of the game modes is still the same. You or with your team members must be the last one/s standing in the game.

Sol o mode: you will fight against 99 other players from all over the world.

Duo mode: you and a player will team up to fight against other duo teams.

Squad mode: you will team up with 2 or 3 other players to fight against other squads.

Fortnite Game Tips

Fortnite is a game of survival. You have to be the last one standing in the game. Here are some tips for you to win the game.

Carefully pick your fights

Upon seeing an opponent, it’s unnecessary to always make the first move. If you engage first without observing your opponent, there’s a big chance of getting eliminated early. Take time to know your opponent’s tactics and learn from their mistakes. When you think you can fully handle your opponent, then you can attack.

Be aware of the storm

The storm can quickly take you down. You don’t want to be in the middle of the setting when a storm’s abrew. It’s good to retreat and be safe to survive the game.

Stay alert

It’s good to be vigilant all the time. Always be aware of your surroundings and be observant.

Put your survival skills to use

Always make sure to use your survival skills so that you can, well, survive and be the last man standing. Whether it’s eating from nature’s bounty, fishing for food, or looking for weapons

Keep practicing

Practice makes perfect. You won’t always win your first few games, so keep trying so that you can learn new techniques and use the best ones that work for you.