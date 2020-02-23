Downloading PSP Games: A How to Guide

The Playstation Portable contains some of the most memorable games of the past generation. With over 1300+ games released, it’s an archive for a generation of gamers who brought their games everywhere. From the best RPGs to the most memorable action titles, almost every publisher released a game for the PSP. Making it a hallmark for portable game consoles moving forward. Now, the production of PSP titles has stopped and it’s hard to find physical copies. That’s why people are typing “PSP Games Download” on their browsers just to get a copy of games.

Well, if you want to learn how to download PSP games for free, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll provide you with a step-by-step process on how to download PSP games.

Before we start, here are some PSP titles that you might want to check out today.

Recommended PSP games

Now, there’s a huge variety of PSP games for your perusal and most of them are downloadable on the internet. Here are some of the most popular ones that some people still play today.

Tekken: Dark Resurrection - Fighting games are some of the best ways to foster competition. The rush of pulling off a game-winning combo is too much for some. And with Tekken: Dark Resurrection, you can bring it anywhere you like. The best thing about it is, you also can fight with other players online while on the go. Fostering competition and good times all around. A great release from a great Fighting Game Series.

LittleBigPlanet - LittleBigPlanet is a staple in the PSP gaming area. It's a fun, adorable and challenging platformer that takes your puzzle-solving skills to the limits. Combine that with a great level editor and you have a game that can be fun for the whole family. You can challenge friends to complete the maps you make, and do the same with theirs. All in all, an amazing game that anyone can pick up.

Final Fantasy 7 - The illustrious Final Fantasy 7 gets a rerelease on the PSP. And even then, the reception is still on point and positive. With great RPG elements, awesome characters, and an engrossing story. The game still holds well in comparison to other JRPGs released in recent years. So if you want to relive the epic story of heroes saving the world of Midgar, then you might want to get this game.

Dissidia: Final Fantasy/Dissidia Duodecim - The Dissidia games didn't offer anything much when it comes to innovative concepts. It DID, however, allow players to duke it out with their favorite Final Fantasy characters in one on one battles. You can have Cloud Strife battle Zidane Tribal and Exdeath vs. Kefka are only a sample of possible dream fights. Your fantasy matchups can now happen with the press of a button.

Monster Hunter Freedom Unite - Monster Hunter's been on a roll lately. With Monster Hunter World released 3 years ago, it's quite amazing that the game used to have a smaller origin point. But Monster Hunter Freedom Unite has all the elements of a Monster Hunter game with the added benefit of portability. It's fun and challenging as well. So if you're looking to bag a White Fatalis while on the go, this is for you.

God of War: Chains of Olympus & Ghost of Sparta - Kratos is at it again with these 2 releases of the God of War franchise. With the same gameplay as the previous entries in the series, the game offers that in a portable package. Add towering bosses, good visuals, and some smidgen of naughtiness, and these games would be on anyone's list of to plays.

Persona 3: Portable - This game might've been a reboot for Persona 3 on the PSP, but there's some new content added in as well. One of which is the inclusion of a female MC. Which adds flavor to the replayability of the game. Another is that some of the gameplay features are streamlined to cater to the PSP's capabilities. With the addition that you can now control ALL of the characters in your team. If you're looking for a Persona game that delivers, this is for you.

Burnout Legends - If you're looking to race across the roads all while destroying everything in your path. Then Burnout Legends is for you. You can race through some roads and wreck the cars and scenery. Do mind the race that you have to win though. All in all, a fun ride and a great racing game.

Half-Minute Hero - You have 30 seconds to complete a level. Sounds challenging? Well, that's Half-Minute Hero. You control a hero and you have 30 seconds to defeat all monsters within the current level. Don't worry, the timer resets. But the gameplay loop gives a thrilling action as you go about the game. Making it an enjoyable, if challenging addition to your PSP's game library.

Valkyria Chronicles II - Compared to other JRPG's on this list, Valkyria Chronicles II isn't fantasy. It's a gripping tale about war. And there's a lot of it here. With rifles, rockets, and tanks all over the place. The game is turn-based, but don't get it wrong. It WILL punish you for complacency. Which makes strategy, and positioning of your characters essential. All wrapped up with great storyline and awesome characters. All in all, this game rocks.

Knights in the Nightmare - A remake of Atlus' Knights in the Nightmare for the NDS. The game streamlines some of the game's features yet keeps the gorgeous graphics and engaging storyline. You still control the Wisp as he goes about the world. All while defeating monsters by giving power to the souls of dead soldiers. All while a Valkyrie watches over him and attempting to regain his lost memories. It's a fun ride, and if you're looking for something unique, then you might want to take this entry.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 - Crisis Core is a prequel to Final Fantasy 7. And you might notice some differences right when you start the game. For one, it's not a traditional Turn-Based RPG. Well, it still is. But the execution of said Turn-Based RPG is different. Attacks and spells are more dynamic, and best of all, the graphics are better overall. Those who wish to know how Cloud became what he is in FF7 will discover his backstory here. Mostly through the eyes of the game's main character: Zack Fair. All in all, a great game to play for story purposes, and fun.

Dante's Inferno - Now Dante's inferno isn't breaking new ground with its gameplay. God of War was one of the first series that did it. But, combine that with a badass Templar cutting a swath of destruction through Hell itself, and you got quite a narrative. The only thing that hinders it is the graphical downgrade the PSP port as compared to the PS3, but it's a small price to pay to deliver a one-man crusade to the demons.

Downloading PSP Games

The PSP has many ways of playing games. The official way, of course, is through buying the game itself. The PSP has a port for UMD’s (Universal Media Disks) that you have to use to play. But lugging them around is cumbersome. Especially if you have lots of them that you wish to play.

Now if you don’t want to bring Game UMD’s, the PSP also comes with a small memory stick. Now you can replace said memory stick for one with more memory, but the usual one does come with some hefty memory capability. Nevertheless, this Memory Stick is necessary if you want to play PSP games without UMD’s.

Now to do this, you’re gonna need a few things.

How to Download PSP games

Before anything else, you need to format your memory stick in case there’s anything there that you don’t like. You can do this on your PC or on the PSP itself. Though most would recommend that you format on the PSP itself to save time.

Formatting Your Memory Card

If you’re using your PSP to format your memory card, here’s how:

Insert your memory stick on the PSP’s upper left corner.

Push the Home Button on the bottom left of the PSP.

Go to Settings. This is the toolbox icon on your PSP.

Look for the Format Memory Stick Option on the Settings.

The PSP will ask you to confirm your decision to reformat. Select Yes and the Memory Stick will reformat after a few seconds.

Downloading ISOs of PSP Games

Next, you need to find good ISO files of PSP games. There’s aa lot of them all over the internet. Emuparadise, Coolroms, and freeroms are some websites with PSP game ISO’s. You just need to look.

Once you download your game, it’s time to put them into the memory stick. But the question now is: How do you fill your Memory Stick with Games?

The first thing you need to know is that all PSP games are in the ISO format. But, most websites usually put their files on RAR format instead. Don’t be disheartened however, since the ISO file for the game is ALWAYS inside the RAR file. This is because it’s easier to upload and download a RAR file compared to ISO files.

This means you can fill up your memory stick with ISO files of PSP games then stick it inside your PSP to play them.

Extracting the files can be done using the normal Microsoft extractor. But we would recommend using Winrar and 7Zip instead. Since both software is reliable, safe, and can extract a variety of file types.