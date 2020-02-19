Gaming VPN: Everything You Need To Know

With all the online games coming out, security should still be your number one priority. That’s why gamers should consider a gaming VPN. Once you set it up, a gaming VPN will give you a secure connection. It also ensures that you are in control of your data, especially gamers who are more vulnerable.

Although it can keep you secure, VPNs rely on your internet connection. This can affect your gaming if your connection is unstable. Some games may block gamers who are using VPNs when playing. So why use a gaming VPN, then? Well, it may sound bad, but having a gaming VPN has much more benefits than its downside. Before we discuss this, let’s first explain what a VPN is.

What is a Virtual Private Network (VPN)?

A VPN is a powerful tool that secures any connectivity on the internet. When you turn on your VPN, it creates an encrypted tunnel. This is between your computer and a server operated by the VPN company. The data from the computer travel through this tunnel. It protects data from anyone who snoops on your network, the administrator, or your Internet Service Protocol (ISP). Anybody who might spy on your internet activity.

It masks your IP address and replaces it with an IP address from your chosen VPN provider. You can also choose a VPN server outside your country. This will make it appear as if you are browsing the internet from your chosen VPN server country.

Best Gaming VPNs

1 NordVPN See More Reviews Arrow Check Latest price NordVPN is the best VPN for gaming. It has a vast range of servers located around the globe, plus it has dedicated gaming servers. This is the standard VPN for most gamers. With privacy and security features, it can outdo its competitors. The VPN allows up to 6 devices to connect simultaneously on one account. The best part? It has a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it without risk. Another great thing about this gaming VPN is that it has over 5,000 server locations in 60 countries on every continent except Antarctica. A few of those have built-in anti-DDoS protection for stable internet connection. They list the number of miles between you and the server to show ping time. Unfortunately, you won’t find specific cities on the list. So it would be impossible to know which city of the country you are connecting to. Finding a fast server may be a trial-and-error process, but you can save your favorite server so you can easily find it next time. It is available on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android and if you want to connect it to your console, you can find tutorials on setting it up on your wifi router.

2 CyberGhost See More Reviews Arrow Check Latest price Are you on a budget? New to gaming VPN? Or just looking for a VPN that has good value? No need to worry because CyberGhost is for you. It is a great choice for beginners because it is easy to use and it is one of the best value gaming VPNs. It has a vast server representation great for gaming. Plus, it doesn’t store any logs and streams any HD video reliably. It also offers a 45-day money-back guarantee which is longer than most VPNs. CyberGhost is perfect for gamers who are just new to VPN. It comes with many features needed that can help you tailor the service to your gaming. One of the best features of this VPN is that all of its servers are DDoS-protected, and a NAT firewall comes built-in. As for speed, this gaming VPN is among the fastest ones out there. It is very reliable and offers table connections to 5,000+ servers in 89 countries across all continents. There is also an option for you to toggle on or off useful settings like data compression and extra speed. The 256-bit encryption and a no-logs policy ensure that all of your data is secure. The app is also available in Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

3 ExpressVPN See More Reviews Arrow Check Latest price If you don’t mind spending more to get the best VPN for gaming, then why not try ExpressVPN. It may be more expensive than others, but it ticks all the boxes you need for a VPN. It is also a fast and reliable choice for gaming. With privacy features, it is very dependable. ExpressVPN keeps no logs so you won’t have to worry. It offers a 30-day money-back guarantee so you won’t have to worry if you wouldn’t like the service. ExpressVPN has over 3,000 servers in 94 countries around the globe. The desktop app has a built-in speed tester which will help you quickly deduce which of their servers have the lowest ping time in milliseconds. Speed-wise, it has a consistent speed which offers more than enough bandwidth to keep up with its competitors. For console gamers who use Playstation or Xbox that doesn’t support VPN apps, ExpressVPN sells pre-configured routers and makes free router firmware for certain models that allows you to route all the traffic connected to it through the VPN. This is far more user-friendly than trying to flash an open-source firmware like DD-wrt or Tomato onto your router and manually configuring a VPN, which can be a pain whenever you need to switch servers. It is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android and comes with wifi routers. And it only allows connection of up to 3 devices simultaneously.

Gaming VPN Buying Guide

Here are some factors you need to consider when getting a VPN. We hope it will help you find the perfect one for you:

Speed and reliability . As a gamer, this is the first thing you need to check. You wouldn’t want a laggy, slow connection for your online game correct? A good old bandwidth with a stable connection is your best friend that keeps you in-game.

Location and number of servers . If you’re trying to play a game that only exists in some countries, make sure that your VPN has the server in that country. Also, if you have a lot of servers to choose from, you will get access to more games and less latency.

Dedicated gaming servers . Some may not have a dedicated gaming server. But other VPNs have servers optimized specifically for gamers.

Tier 1 network . Tier 1 network ensures that servers connect to the fastest network available. The VPN provider does not settle for a downstream ISP. It is also directly hooked into the backbone of the internet.

NAT firewalls and anti-DDoS protection. This will make sure that your gaming is secure. It will also help you from hackers and denial-of-service attacks.

Why Use A Gaming VPN

As a gamer, we know that you want the fastest connection to a game server you can get. That’s why using a VPN might seem counter-intuitive. A VPN service encrypts your device internet connection routes it through an intermediary server in a location of your choosing.

Its encryption and re-routing process usually slows down internet connections and increases lag. If you dig deeper, you can find several ways to utilize VPNs. Below are some benefits of gaming VPN:

Access to Steam and other gaming marketplaces when traveling to another country. Steam and some other gaming marketplaces may not allow payment if your IP address differs from the country of your profile.

Get access to geo-locked games unavailable in your country. Found a very interesting game only offered in another country? No need to worry! Just connect to a VPN server in those countries and you will get to play it anytime!

Protection from DDoS attacks . Are you a competitive gamer? Do you think some other teams will use dirty tactics on you? Protect your IP address from any DDoS attack. Many VPN providers have built-in protections against that.

Protect yourself from hackers and snoopers. If you leave your connection open to a game for long periods can be a security risk. The encryption and IP masking of VPNs will help you keep safe.

Bypass any IP bans. Is your IP unjustly banned from your favorite game? A VPN can change your IP address and will help you get back to action.

Get access to other regions’ game servers. Do you have a friend from another country whom you want to play with? Unable to play with your friend because of split game servers? A VPN is the answer to your problem.

Be the first to play games unreleased in your country. If they haven’t released the game you’ve been eyeing in your country yet, you can use a VPN to play it.

Keep in mind when choosing a VPN is their claims of lower ping and lag. Be sure to check all their claims before really purchasing one for a long time. Sometimes, you will find a VPN that can give you access to a game server that’s performing better or even find a faster route between you and the game server. However, in most cases, the encryption process and re-routing through an extra server increases latency.

How To Set Up A Gaming VPN

So you’ve now got a gaming VPN but don’t know how to set up one. Don’t worry, just check out the simple steps below: