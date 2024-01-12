Newsnews
The Comeback Of Hydrogen Power At CES 2024

Written by: Amandy Curley | Published: 12 January 2024
Hydrogen power is making a comeback at CES 2024, with a strong presence of hydrogen-powered vehicles on the show floor. After years of being overshadowed by battery-powered electric vehicles, hydrogen is once again in the spotlight.

Key Takeaway

Hydrogen power is making a comeback at CES 2024, with a strong presence of hydrogen-powered vehicles on the show floor. Government support, corporate interest, and technological advancements are driving the resurgence of hydrogen as a clean energy option for transportation.

Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles Take Center Stage

Companies like Nikola and Croft Motors showcased their hydrogen-powered trucks and rugged vehicles at CES 2024. Nikola, known for its fuel cell-powered big rigs, unveiled its first U.S.-built hydrogen trucks, signaling a potential resurgence for hydrogen-powered transportation.

Croft Motors, on the other hand, presented a prototype SUV with an anticipated 1,000 miles of driving range, along with plans for developing distributed fueling products to support rapid hydrogen vehicle adoption.

Hyundai’s Commitment to Hydrogen

Hyundai, a well-established automaker, also demonstrated its dedication to hydrogen power. The company aims to incorporate hydrogen into all its vehicles, including cars, SUVs, and heavy-duty construction machinery. Hyundai’s long-term goal is to build an entire hydrogen energy ecosystem across the globe, from ocean to land.

Government Support and Corporate Interest

The resurgence of hydrogen power is further fueled by federal investments in green hydrogen, as well as corporate interest from the fossil fuel industry. The 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocated significant funds towards clean hydrogen initiatives, creating a favorable environment for hydrogen transport and production.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the growing interest in hydrogen-powered vehicles, challenges such as infrastructure and efficiency remain. The lack of hydrogen refueling stations and the relatively lower efficiency of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles compared to battery-electric vehicles are some of the obstacles that need to be addressed.

However, proponents of hydrogen power argue that the advantages of hydrogen-powered vehicles, particularly in areas such as trucking, medium-duty vehicles, and air travel, make it a viable and tangible alternative. Companies are optimistic about the future of hydrogen power and are committed to overcoming the challenges to make it a mainstream clean energy option.

