Newsnews
News

The Future Of Hyundai: A Deep Dive Into Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Written by: Tedda Register | Published: 12 January 2024
the-future-of-hyundai-a-deep-dive-into-hydrogen-fuel-cells
News

Hyundai recently made waves at the CES keynote by showcasing its commitment to hydrogen fuel cells, a technology that is typically associated with long-haul trucking, steelmaking, and maritime shipping. This bold move has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about the company's motivations and the future of its electric vehicle (EV) rollout.

Key Takeaway

Hyundai's spotlight on hydrogen fuel cells at CES raises questions about the company's EV strategy and the challenges it may be facing in the electric vehicle market. The shift towards hydrogen technology reflects a deliberate effort to project a greener image and distract from the company's continued reliance on fossil fuels.

Hyundai's Greenwashing Strategy

Hyundai's decision to heavily feature hydrogen fuel cells at CES has been met with skepticism, with many viewing it as a form of greenwashing. Despite the company's significant investments in hydrogen fuel cells over the years, it has also been actively involved in the electric vehicle transition. The sudden emphasis on hydrogen technology has led to speculation about the potential challenges in Hyundai's EV rollout.

Possible Challenges in the EV Market

Some industry observers have raised questions about the profitability of Hyundai's electric vehicles and the company's ability to secure an adequate supply of batteries. With over 90% of its sales still reliant on fossil fuels, Hyundai's position in the EV market is not as strong as it would like. Despite being the world's third-largest automaker overall, Hyundai currently ranks eighth in terms of battery EVs.

The Appeal of Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Hyundai's pivot towards hydrogen fuel cells serves as a strategic diversion from its reliance on traditional fossil fuel-powered vehicles. The allure of hydrogen lies in its environmentally friendly image, offering a distraction from the less eco-friendly aspects of the company's operations. Furthermore, the slow progress in the hydrogen sector allows Hyundai to make ambitious claims without immediate accountability.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Beyond Aero Unveils Plans For A Hydrogen-Powered Business Jet
News

Beyond Aero Unveils Plans For A Hydrogen-Powered Business Jet

by Lexi Maguire | 20 September 2023
Electrified Thermal Solutions’ E-bricks Could Be The Key To Decarbonizing Heavy Industry
News

Electrified Thermal Solutions’ E-bricks Could Be The Key To Decarbonizing Heavy Industry

by Emiline Aldridge | 20 September 2023
Osmoses Raises $11 Million In Seed Funding To Revolutionize Hydrogen Market With Molecule-Scale Membranes
News

Osmoses Raises $11 Million In Seed Funding To Revolutionize Hydrogen Market With Molecule-Scale Membranes

by Paolina Herd | 4 October 2023
New Report By Al Gore And Lila Preston Sheds Light On Climate Challenges
News

New Report By Al Gore And Lila Preston Sheds Light On Climate Challenges

by Olympia Daly | 14 September 2023
GM, Cruise, And Honda To Launch Robotaxi Service In Japan
News

GM, Cruise, And Honda To Launch Robotaxi Service In Japan

by Stace Pham | 19 October 2023
Biden Pledges $15.5 Billion To Accelerate Battery And Electric Vehicle Manufacturing
News

Biden Pledges $15.5 Billion To Accelerate Battery And Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

by Becki Buckland | 1 September 2023
What is Nanobots & Its Biggest Contribution in The Medical Industry
TECHNOLOGY

What is Nanobots & Its Biggest Contribution in The Medical Industry

by Robotloginadm | 31 October 2019
Tesla Urges Stricter Fuel Standards To Maintain EV Dominance
News

Tesla Urges Stricter Fuel Standards To Maintain EV Dominance

by Tiffany Espinoza | 19 October 2023

Recent Stories

Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology Now Supports Employee Badges For Payments
News

Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology Now Supports Employee Badges For Payments

by Tedda Register | 12 January 2024
Overmoon: Revolutionizing The Vacation Rental Model
News

Overmoon: Revolutionizing The Vacation Rental Model

by Tedda Register | 12 January 2024
State-backed Hackers Exploiting New Ivanti VPN Zero-day Vulnerabilities
News

State-backed Hackers Exploiting New Ivanti VPN Zero-day Vulnerabilities

by Tedda Register | 12 January 2024
Circle Internet Financial Files Confidentially For IPO
News

Circle Internet Financial Files Confidentially For IPO

by Tedda Register | 12 January 2024
Google Removes 17 ‘Underutilized’ Assistant Features To Focus On Quality And Reliability
News

Google Removes 17 ‘Underutilized’ Assistant Features To Focus On Quality And Reliability

by Tedda Register | 12 January 2024
The Unintentional Online Reality Show: Inside The World Cruise On TikTok
News

The Unintentional Online Reality Show: Inside The World Cruise On TikTok

by Tedda Register | 12 January 2024
The Future Of Hyundai: A Deep Dive Into Hydrogen Fuel Cells
News

The Future Of Hyundai: A Deep Dive Into Hydrogen Fuel Cells

by Tedda Register | 12 January 2024
Lucid Motors Struggles With Sales: Delivers Only 6,001 Cars In 2023
News

Lucid Motors Struggles With Sales: Delivers Only 6,001 Cars In 2023

by Tedda Register | 12 January 2024