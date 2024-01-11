Google Removes 17 ‘Underutilized’ Assistant Features To Focus On Quality And Reliability

Google announced on Thursday that it will be removing 17 “underutilized” features from Google Assistant in an effort to prioritize “quality and reliability.” The changes are set to take effect from January 26, and users will receive notifications when trying to access the removed features after this date.

Features Being Removed

Playing and controlling audiobooks on Google Play Books with your voice.

Setting or using media alarms, music alarms, or radio alarms on Google Assistant enabled devices.

Accessing or managing your cookbook, transferring recipes from device to device, playing an instructional recipe video, or showing step-by-step recipes.

Managing a stopwatch on Smart Displays and Speakers.

Using your voice to call a device or broadcast a message to your Google Family Group.

Using your voice to send an email, video or audio message.

Rescheduling an event in Google Calendar with your voice.

Using App Launcher in Google Assistant driving mode on Google Maps to read and send messages, make calls, and control media.

Asking to schedule or hear previously scheduled Family Bell announcements.

Asking to meditate with Calm.

Voice control for activities on Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 devices.

Viewing your sleep summaries will only be available on Google Smart Displays.

Calls made from speakers and Smart Displays will not show up with a caller ID unless you’re using Duo.

Viewing the ambient “Commute to Work” time estimates on Smart Displays.

Checking personal travel itineraries by voice.

Asking for information about your contacts.

Asking to take certain actions by voice, such as send a payment, make a reservation, or post to social media.

Google also revealed that the microphone icon in the Google app will now trigger Search results in response to queries, impacting its functionality for tasks like turning on lights or sending messages. Users are encouraged to provide feedback on these changes using “Hey Google, send feedback.”