Newsnews
News

Google Removes 17 ‘Underutilized’ Assistant Features To Focus On Quality And Reliability

Written by: Kala Power | Published: 12 January 2024
google-removes-17-underutilized-assistant-features-to-focus-on-quality-and-reliability
News

Google announced on Thursday that it will be removing 17 “underutilized” features from Google Assistant in an effort to prioritize “quality and reliability.” The changes are set to take effect from January 26, and users will receive notifications when trying to access the removed features after this date.

Key Takeaway

Google is removing 17 “underutilized” features from Google Assistant to prioritize “quality and reliability,” with changes set to take effect from January 26. Users will receive notifications when trying to access the removed features after this date.

Features Being Removed

  • Playing and controlling audiobooks on Google Play Books with your voice.
  • Setting or using media alarms, music alarms, or radio alarms on Google Assistant enabled devices.
  • Accessing or managing your cookbook, transferring recipes from device to device, playing an instructional recipe video, or showing step-by-step recipes.
  • Managing a stopwatch on Smart Displays and Speakers.
  • Using your voice to call a device or broadcast a message to your Google Family Group.
  • Using your voice to send an email, video or audio message.
  • Rescheduling an event in Google Calendar with your voice.
  • Using App Launcher in Google Assistant driving mode on Google Maps to read and send messages, make calls, and control media.
  • Asking to schedule or hear previously scheduled Family Bell announcements.
  • Asking to meditate with Calm.
  • Voice control for activities on Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 devices.
  • Viewing your sleep summaries will only be available on Google Smart Displays.
  • Calls made from speakers and Smart Displays will not show up with a caller ID unless you’re using Duo.
  • Viewing the ambient “Commute to Work” time estimates on Smart Displays.
  • Checking personal travel itineraries by voice.
  • Asking for information about your contacts.
  • Asking to take certain actions by voice, such as send a payment, make a reservation, or post to social media.

Google also revealed that the microphone icon in the Google app will now trigger Search results in response to queries, impacting its functionality for tasks like turning on lights or sending messages. Users are encouraged to provide feedback on these changes using “Hey Google, send feedback.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Is SaaS Operations?
FINTECH

What Is SaaS Operations?

by Avivah Whitten | 15 November 2023
What Is Meant By SaaS In Cloud Computing?
FINTECH

What Is Meant By SaaS In Cloud Computing?

by Tammi Holland | 15 November 2023
What Attributes Make Snowflake A True SaaS Solution?
FINTECH

What Attributes Make Snowflake A True SaaS Solution?

by Kizzee Cave | 15 November 2023
How To Know If CPU Is Bottlenecking Gpu
TECHNOLOGY

How To Know If CPU Is Bottlenecking Gpu

by Shelia Correll | 31 July 2023
How To Know If Cpu Is Bottlenecking GPU
TECHNOLOGY

How To Know If Cpu Is Bottlenecking GPU

by Lesya Cousins | 1 August 2023
Why Is My CPU Utilization So Low
TECHNOLOGY

Why Is My CPU Utilization So Low

by Nola Hines | 30 July 2023
9 Amazing Xbox One Webcam for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

9 Amazing Xbox One Webcam for 2024

by Claudina Schwab | 17 September 2023
14 Amazing Beats By Dre Wireless Headphones for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

14 Amazing Beats By Dre Wireless Headphones for 2024

by Otha Olive | 26 August 2023

Recent Stories

Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology Now Supports Employee Badges For Payments
News

Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology Now Supports Employee Badges For Payments

by Kala Power | 12 January 2024
Overmoon: Revolutionizing The Vacation Rental Model
News

Overmoon: Revolutionizing The Vacation Rental Model

by Kala Power | 12 January 2024
State-backed Hackers Exploiting New Ivanti VPN Zero-day Vulnerabilities
News

State-backed Hackers Exploiting New Ivanti VPN Zero-day Vulnerabilities

by Kala Power | 12 January 2024
Circle Internet Financial Files Confidentially For IPO
News

Circle Internet Financial Files Confidentially For IPO

by Kala Power | 12 January 2024
Google Removes 17 ‘Underutilized’ Assistant Features To Focus On Quality And Reliability
News

Google Removes 17 ‘Underutilized’ Assistant Features To Focus On Quality And Reliability

by Kala Power | 12 January 2024
The Unintentional Online Reality Show: Inside The World Cruise On TikTok
News

The Unintentional Online Reality Show: Inside The World Cruise On TikTok

by Kala Power | 12 January 2024
The Future Of Hyundai: A Deep Dive Into Hydrogen Fuel Cells
News

The Future Of Hyundai: A Deep Dive Into Hydrogen Fuel Cells

by Kala Power | 12 January 2024
Lucid Motors Struggles With Sales: Delivers Only 6,001 Cars In 2023
News

Lucid Motors Struggles With Sales: Delivers Only 6,001 Cars In 2023

by Kala Power | 12 January 2024