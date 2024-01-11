Newsnews
The Unintentional Online Reality Show: Inside The World Cruise On TikTok

Written by: Issi Brant | Published: 12 January 2024
Imagine a nine-month cruise around the world turning into an unexpected online reality show. Meet Mike and Nancy, the empty nesters who have become the unlikely stars of this cruise, captivating millions of viewers on TikTok. The world cruise, organized by Royal Caribbean, has unintentionally become a spectacle on social media, drawing parallels to other internet phenomena like Bama Rush and Fyre Festival. As the cruise makes its way across 60 countries, it’s not the travel content but the characters on board that are keeping people glued to their screens.

Key Takeaway

The world cruise organized by Royal Caribbean has inadvertently turned into an engaging online reality show on TikTok, captivating millions with its characters and unexpected moments.

The Online Buzz

The world cruise’s journey began amidst heightened attention, following the cancellation of another extended voyage by a different cruise line. This, coupled with the allure of witnessing the lives of those on board, has made the world cruise a captivating online phenomenon. The cruise’s characters, ranging from older cruisers to younger influencers, have sparked both envy and curiosity among viewers. The cruise has even birthed its own term, “CruiseTok,” as creators document their experiences on the ship.

Unexpected Drama and Intrigue

Despite being only a month into the journey, the cruise has already seen its fair share of drama. From flooding on the ship to conflicts arising from the treatment of rewards program members, the cruise has kept the audience on edge. Social media bingo cards and viral moments, such as the misunderstanding of the meaning of an upside-down pineapple sign, have added to the intrigue surrounding the cruise.

Anticipation and Suspense

As the cruise progresses, the online audience remains in a state of anticipation, wondering what unexpected turn of events might unfold next. With the journey heading towards Antarctica, the excitement and suspense surrounding the cruise show no signs of waning. Whether it’s a lighthearted surprise or a more serious development, the world cruise on TikTok continues to be a captivating online spectacle.

