Toyota Offers $40,000 Discount On 2023 Mirai Fuel-Cell Vehicle

If you hurry, you can get $40,000 off a 2023 Toyota Mirai, a fuel-cell vehicle that retails for $52,000. When you factor in the $15,000 in free hydrogen over six years and the available 0% interest loan, Toyota is essentially paying people $3,000 to take the car off its hands.

Hydrogen Filling Stations in California

Toyota’s discount comes on the heels of Shell’s announcement three weeks ago that it’s closing its hydrogen filling stations in California. California was, and still is, the only state where a fuel cell vehicle makes logistical sense — if you have a filling station nearby that’s operational. Of those that remain, about a quarter are offline, according to the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Partnership.

Challenges of Fuel-Cell Vehicles

Despite the attractive discount, the availability of hydrogen and the infrastructure for fuel-cell vehicles remain significant challenges. The limited number of operational hydrogen filling stations in California poses a hurdle for potential Mirai owners.

Hydrogen’s Potential and Current Limitations

While hydrogen has great potential as a fuel source for various sectors, including industrial heat, steel production, and long-distance shipping, it has not found traction in propelling passenger cars and trucks. The production and distribution of hydrogen are still too spotty for widespread adoption, and fuel cells aren’t cheap. Additionally, the reliance on green hydrogen for reducing carbon emissions remains a challenge.

Automakers’ Perspective on Fuel Cells

Despite the current limitations, automakers like Toyota and Honda remain bullish on hydrogen fuel cells. There are various reasons behind their continued support, including the appeal of fast fueling, institutional inertia, and the belief that consumers won’t switch until filling times match gas-powered vehicles.