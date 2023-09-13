Newsnews
News

EU To Welcome “Responsible” AI Startups To Train Models On Supercomputers

Written by: Carmelia Santoyo | Published: 14 September 2023
eu-to-welcome-responsible-ai-startups-to-train-models-on-supercomputers
News

The European Union (EU) has unveiled plans to grant startups access to its high-performance computing (HPC) supercomputers for training artificial intelligence (AI) models. However, there is a condition to this access: startups must adhere to the EU’s AI governance framework.

Key Takeaway

The European Union is set to allow “responsible” AI startups to train their models on its high-performance supercomputers. By expanding access to these resources, the EU aims to support the development of AI in line with its governance framework. This move reinforces the EU’s commitment to promoting responsible AI practices and establishing global standards for the technology’s safe and ethical use.

New Initiative for AI Startups

The EU’s new initiative allows “ethical and responsible” AI startups to tap into the power of the bloc’s supercomputers. This aims to build upon the existing policies that grant industry access to these resources through the EuroHPC Access Calls for proposals process.

The announcement of the HPC access for AI startups initiative was made during the annual ‘State of the Union’ address by EU President Ursula von der Leyen. The plan is to assist startups in training their AI models faster and more efficiently.

The EU’s Approach to AI Governance

During her address, President von der Leyen emphasized the need for responsible AI development, highlighting the risks associated with the rapid progress of the technology. She urged for a global priority to mitigate the risks of AI, comparing it to challenges such as pandemics and nuclear war.

The EU is currently in the process of implementing comprehensive legislation on AI governance known as the AI Act. This engagement with AI safety extends beyond theoretical concerns to consider actual risks associated with automation, bias, discrimination, and disinformation.

President von der Leyen called for the EU to take a leading role in establishing a global framework for AI governance. She also proposed the creation of a body, similar to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), to provide policymakers with research and expert advice on AI risks and benefits.

Expanding Access to Supercomputers for AI Startups

The EU currently has eight supercomputers located across the member states, with two more powerful exascale supercomputers in development. President von der Leyen announced the EU’s intention to open up this high-performance computing infrastructure to AI startups, enabling them to reduce the time required for training their models from months or years to days or weeks.

The EU’s Internal Market Commissioner, Thierry Breton, further explained that the EU AI Start-Up Initiative will identify the most promising European startups in AI and provide them with access to the supercomputing capacity. This access aims to accelerate the responsible development and scale-up of AI in line with European values.

AI Governance Talking Shop

In addition to expanding access to supercomputers, the EU plans to convene the European AI Alliance Assembly in November. This assembly aims to gather stakeholders across sectors—including startups, businesses, consumers, NGOs, academic experts, and policymakers—to foster an inclusive dialogue on AI governance.

The EU’s efforts to involve various stakeholders in AI governance align with its goal of establishing minimum global standards for the safe and ethical use of AI.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

MobileCoin Appoints New CEO To Expand Crypto Payments Feature
News

MobileCoin Appoints New CEO To Expand Crypto Payments Feature

by Merlina Cirillo | 14 September 2023
Superorganism: The Conservationist Venture Firm On The Cap Table
News

Superorganism: The Conservationist Venture Firm On The Cap Table

by Quentin Concepcion | 14 September 2023
Ring’s New Pet Tag Accessory Helps Reunite Lost Pets With Their Owners
News

Ring’s New Pet Tag Accessory Helps Reunite Lost Pets With Their Owners

by Emelina Nealy | 14 September 2023
Mindtrip: The AI-Powered Travel Companion With A Unique Team
News

Mindtrip: The AI-Powered Travel Companion With A Unique Team

by Jaquelyn Figueroa | 14 September 2023
EU To Welcome “Responsible” AI Startups To Train Models On Supercomputers
News

EU To Welcome “Responsible” AI Startups To Train Models On Supercomputers

by Carmelia Santoyo | 14 September 2023
New Feature Turns Artifact Into A Web Discovery Engine: Introducing Links
News

New Feature Turns Artifact Into A Web Discovery Engine: Introducing Links

by Crissy Fernando | 14 September 2023
Treefera Revolutionizes Carbon Credit Verification With AI Technology
News

Treefera Revolutionizes Carbon Credit Verification With AI Technology

by Lynnea Thornhill | 14 September 2023
Wicked Saints Revolutionizes Activism With Mobile Game World Reborn
News

Wicked Saints Revolutionizes Activism With Mobile Game World Reborn

by Henryetta Nations | 14 September 2023

Recent Stories

11 Best Pc Gaming Desk for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Best Pc Gaming Desk for 2023

by Carmelia Santoyo | 14 September 2023
15 Amazing The Sims 4 Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing The Sims 4 Pc for 2023

by Carmelia Santoyo | 14 September 2023
8 Amazing Prime Music App For Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Amazing Prime Music App For Pc for 2023

by Carmelia Santoyo | 14 September 2023
11 Amazing Bluetooth For Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Bluetooth For Pc for 2023

by Carmelia Santoyo | 14 September 2023
13 Best Cyberpunk 2077 Collectors Edition Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best Cyberpunk 2077 Collectors Edition Pc for 2023

by Carmelia Santoyo | 14 September 2023
11 Best Barebones Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Best Barebones Pc for 2023

by Carmelia Santoyo | 14 September 2023
11 Amazing Case Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Case Pc for 2023

by Carmelia Santoyo | 14 September 2023
14 Amazing Fanless Mini Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Amazing Fanless Mini Pc for 2023

by Carmelia Santoyo | 14 September 2023