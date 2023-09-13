Newsnews
News

Ring’s New Pet Tag Accessory Helps Reunite Lost Pets With Their Owners

Written by: Emelina Nealy | Published: 14 September 2023
rings-new-pet-tag-accessory-helps-reunite-lost-pets-with-their-owners
News

Ring, the Amazon-owned company, has unveiled its latest innovation to aid pet owners in locating their lost pets – the Pet Tag accessory. This new accessory features a QR code that can be attached to your pet’s collar, allowing anyone who finds your pet to easily scan the code and initiate the process of reuniting them with their owners.

Key Takeaway

Ring’s new Pet Tag accessory presents a convenient solution for pet owners to reunite with their lost pets. The QR code on the tag enables easy scanning and notification, allowing for quick communication between the person who finds the pet and the owner. The Pet Tag also offers increased privacy by shielding personal information and provides a platform for pet owners to include vital health details about their pets.

How Does It Work?

When the QR code on the Pet Tag is scanned, the pet owner is immediately notified that their pet’s tag has been scanned. This prompts the owner to access their Pet Profile, where they have the option to include important information about their pet, such as any health conditions or specific needs. This enables whoever finds the lost pet to better understand and address its immediate requirements.

If the pet owner has opted in to the “Contact Me” feature, the person who finds the pet can engage in two-way communication with the owner, facilitating a seamless return process.

Privacy and Additional Information

While the Pet Tag does not feature GPS capabilities, it serves as a replacement for traditional pet collars that display personal information. By using the Pet Tag, pet owners can shield their personal information, such as contact numbers, from being publicly visible. Additionally, the Pet Tag allows pet owners to provide additional information that may not fit on a standard pet collar, such as any specific health conditions their pet may have.

Availability and Pricing

The Pet Tag accessory can be preordered for $9.99 in the United States starting today on Ring.com and Amazon.com. Shipping to customers will commence on October 4.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

MobileCoin Appoints New CEO To Expand Crypto Payments Feature
News

MobileCoin Appoints New CEO To Expand Crypto Payments Feature

by Merlina Cirillo | 14 September 2023
Superorganism: The Conservationist Venture Firm On The Cap Table
News

Superorganism: The Conservationist Venture Firm On The Cap Table

by Quentin Concepcion | 14 September 2023
Ring’s New Pet Tag Accessory Helps Reunite Lost Pets With Their Owners
News

Ring’s New Pet Tag Accessory Helps Reunite Lost Pets With Their Owners

by Emelina Nealy | 14 September 2023
Mindtrip: The AI-Powered Travel Companion With A Unique Team
News

Mindtrip: The AI-Powered Travel Companion With A Unique Team

by Jaquelyn Figueroa | 14 September 2023
EU To Welcome “Responsible” AI Startups To Train Models On Supercomputers
News

EU To Welcome “Responsible” AI Startups To Train Models On Supercomputers

by Carmelia Santoyo | 14 September 2023
New Feature Turns Artifact Into A Web Discovery Engine: Introducing Links
News

New Feature Turns Artifact Into A Web Discovery Engine: Introducing Links

by Crissy Fernando | 14 September 2023
Treefera Revolutionizes Carbon Credit Verification With AI Technology
News

Treefera Revolutionizes Carbon Credit Verification With AI Technology

by Lynnea Thornhill | 14 September 2023
Wicked Saints Revolutionizes Activism With Mobile Game World Reborn
News

Wicked Saints Revolutionizes Activism With Mobile Game World Reborn

by Henryetta Nations | 14 September 2023

Recent Stories

11 Best Pc Gaming Desk for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Best Pc Gaming Desk for 2023

by Emelina Nealy | 14 September 2023
15 Amazing The Sims 4 Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing The Sims 4 Pc for 2023

by Emelina Nealy | 14 September 2023
8 Amazing Prime Music App For Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Amazing Prime Music App For Pc for 2023

by Emelina Nealy | 14 September 2023
11 Amazing Bluetooth For Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Bluetooth For Pc for 2023

by Emelina Nealy | 14 September 2023
13 Best Cyberpunk 2077 Collectors Edition Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best Cyberpunk 2077 Collectors Edition Pc for 2023

by Emelina Nealy | 14 September 2023
11 Best Barebones Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Best Barebones Pc for 2023

by Emelina Nealy | 14 September 2023
11 Amazing Case Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Case Pc for 2023

by Emelina Nealy | 14 September 2023
14 Amazing Fanless Mini Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Amazing Fanless Mini Pc for 2023

by Emelina Nealy | 14 September 2023