MobileCoin Appoints New CEO To Expand Crypto Payments Feature

Written by: Merlina Cirillo | Published: 14 September 2023
MobileCoin, the company behind Signal’s encrypted money transfer service, has announced the appointment of Sara Drakeley as its new CEO. Drakeley will take over the role from Henry Holtzman, who will now serve as MobileCoin’s chief technology officer. MobileCoin aims to expand its global encrypted money transfer service, offering users a modern solution for remittances. The startup has raised over $100 million from investors, including Binance Labs.

Key Takeaway

MobileCoin, the creator of Signal’s crypto payments feature, has appointed a new CEO, Sara Drakeley, to drive the expansion of its encrypted money transfer service. The startup aims to provide a modern remittance solution for users worldwide. MobileCoin plans to monetize through transaction fees and value-added services. Privacy and regulation concerns are being addressed through partnerships and technological developments. Drakeley joins MobileCoin at a time when crypto payments are gaining momentum, with the company’s focus on enabling private transactions and supporting microtransactions.

MobileCoin’s Vision for Global Peer-to-Peer Transactions

Bob Lee, the former CTO of Square and creator of the Cash App, played a significant role in shaping MobileCoin’s development. Lee joined MobileCoin as chief product officer to utilize the potential of cryptocurrencies in enabling peer-to-peer transactions on a global scale. MobileCoin aims to simplify the complicated traditional financial system by using blockchain technology for instant settlement between two parties.

Monetizing Through Transaction Fees and Value-Added Services

MobileCoin plans to generate revenue through transaction fees and value-added services, such as lending, once its base economy and money flow are established. According to Drakeley, there are various ways to monetize a system with a strong user base and active transactions.

Privacy and Regulation Concerns

Signal’s integration of MobileCoin’s native Mob token for encrypted messaging and anonymous transactions has raised concerns about potential misuse by criminal organizations. However, MobileCoin has partnered with Paybis, which follows Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) procedures, to mitigate these risks. Drakeley is optimistic about technological developments in identity verification and metadata attachment to transactions to establish trust and mitigate risks while adhering to compliance regulations.

The Rise of Crypto Payments

Drakeley joins MobileCoin at a time when crypto payments are gaining significant attention from investors and developers. Startups like Kotani and Eco are innovating in the space to facilitate cross-border money transfers using stablecoins. MobileCoin differentiates itself by enabling private transactions, ensuring that transaction details are not publicly available on-chain. The platform’s network is fast, cheap, and supports microtransactions, making it practical for everyday use.

