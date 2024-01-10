X (Twitter) Faces Verified Bot Problem: AI-Powered Accounts Flood The Platform

It appears that X, the company formerly known as Twitter, is grappling with a significant issue involving verified bots on its platform. Despite owner Elon Musk’s suggestion that implementing a payment requirement for verification could help address the problem, it seems that the platform is still inundated with automated accounts.

Key Takeaway X, formerly known as Twitter, is contending with a surge in AI-powered accounts, including verified bots, despite efforts to address the issue. The prevalence of these accounts raises concerns about the platform’s verification process and its ability to combat spam and automated activity.

Verified Bots Flood X

A video shared on Instagram Threads by Parker Molloy, a Chicago-based writer and former Media Matters editor-at-large, showcases X’s search results, revealing numerous bots, some of which are verified with a blue checkmark, posting a repetitive message related to OpenAI’s use case policy. The message indicates that the accounts in question are utilizing AI to generate their posts.

Concerns and Allegations

Amidst these findings, concerns have been raised about the possibility of X’s involvement in the bot activity. Some users have pointed out that several of the verified accounts in question appear to be older, seemingly abandoned accounts that have been repurposed and automated using AI. This has led to speculation that X may be employing these tactics to inflate user engagement metrics.

Challenges Beyond AI-Powered Accounts

While the prevalence of AI-powered accounts is a pressing issue for X, it’s not the only challenge the platform faces. The company previously acknowledged a verified spammer problem, prompting the introduction of new direct message settings aimed at curbing spam messages. Despite these efforts, the platform continues to grapple with the issue.