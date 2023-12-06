Newsnews
News

Google’s Gemini: A Closer Look At The Next-Gen AI Model

Written by: Vally Hu | Published: 7 December 2023
googles-gemini-a-closer-look-at-the-next-gen-ai-model
News

Google’s highly anticipated generative AI model, Gemini, has finally made its debut. However, it’s not quite the revolutionary model we were expecting. During a virtual press briefing, members of the Google DeepMind team unveiled Gemini 1.0, which is actually a family of AI models rather than a single model. Let’s dive deeper into the different variations of Gemini and their capabilities.

Key Takeaway

Google has unveiled its next-gen AI model, Gemini, which consists of two variations: Gemini Pro and Gemini Ultra. While Gemini Pro offers improved capabilities over its predecessor, Gemini Ultra is the flagship model, demonstrating natively multimodal abilities. However, both versions have limitations and unanswered questions regarding their training data and environmental impact.

Gemini Pro: The Lite Version

Gemini Pro is a lightweight version of the more powerful flagship model, Gemini Ultra, which is set to launch next year. Gemini Pro offers improved reasoning, planning, and understanding capabilities compared to its predecessor, making it competitive with OpenAI’s GPT-3.5. However, it’s worth noting that GPT-3.5 is over a year old, so surpassing its performance is not a groundbreaking achievement.

Gemini Pro will be integrated into Google’s ChatGPT competitor, Bard, and will be available for enterprise customers using Vertex AI, Google’s machine learning platform. It will also be incorporated into various Google products like Duet AI, Chrome, Ads, and the Search Generative Experience.

Gemini Ultra: Advancing Multimodal Capabilities

Gemini Ultra, the flagship model of the Gemini family, offers a more impressive range of capabilities. It is designed to be “natively multimodal,” meaning it can comprehend and generate text, images, audio, and code simultaneously. Gemini Ultra outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-4 with Vision in several benchmarks, showcasing its proficiency in understanding and generating complex information across different modalities.

Unlike GPT-4 with Vision, which can only understand the context of words and images, Gemini Ultra can also transcribe speech, answer questions about audio and videos, and interpret art and photos. It excels in fields such as math and physics, making it a valuable tool for tasks requiring nuanced comprehension.

Concerns and Limitations

While Gemini Pro and Gemini Ultra demonstrate advancements in generative AI, there are still notable limitations and concerns. Gemini Ultra’s benchmark performance shows only marginal improvements over previous AI models like GPT-4 with Vision. Gemini’s training datasets were not discussed in detail, raising questions about data collection, sources, and potential licensing issues. Google’s decision not to address these questions may invite speculation regarding fair use and copyright concerns.

Google claims that Gemini is their most efficient large generative AI model to date, but no specific information was provided regarding the number of chips used during training or the associated environmental impact. The training of such models releases significant amounts of carbon emissions, and users are increasingly concerned about the sustainability of AI technologies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Essential Guide to Fintech: Trends, Technologies, and Insights
FINTECH

Essential Guide to Fintech: Trends, Technologies, and Insights

by Robotloginadm | 8 April 2022
10 Best Edimax Router for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Best Edimax Router for 2023

by Jennica Burton | 18 September 2023
Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen): First Look on the Wireless Earbuds
Accessories & Gadgets

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen): First Look on the Wireless Earbuds

by Natalia Go | 30 May 2021
9 Amazing Budget Gaming Laptop For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Amazing Budget Gaming Laptop For 2023

by Carri Mcclure | 12 October 2023
15 Best LG 43 Inch 4K Smart TV For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

15 Best LG 43 Inch 4K Smart TV For 2023

by Laetitia Leach | 7 October 2023
New Generative AI Tools In Luminar Neo Empower Hobbyist Photographers
News

New Generative AI Tools In Luminar Neo Empower Hobbyist Photographers

by Giorgia Tamayo | 27 October 2023
7 Best LG 49″ 1080P LED TV For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

7 Best LG 49″ 1080P LED TV For 2023

by Kevyn Kittrell | 23 November 2023
Introducing Humane’s AI Pin: A Closer Look At The Innovative Wearable
News

Introducing Humane’s AI Pin: A Closer Look At The Innovative Wearable

by Tisha Bechtel | 12 November 2023

Recent Stories

Google’s Pixel 8 Pro Becomes The First Smartphone Powered By Gemini AI Model
News

Google’s Pixel 8 Pro Becomes The First Smartphone Powered By Gemini AI Model

by Vally Hu | 7 December 2023
Google’s Gemini: A Closer Look At The Next-Gen AI Model
News

Google’s Gemini: A Closer Look At The Next-Gen AI Model

by Vally Hu | 7 December 2023
Google’s AI Chatbot Bard Gets Major Upgrade With Gemini, Google’s Next-Gen AI Model
News

Google’s AI Chatbot Bard Gets Major Upgrade With Gemini, Google’s Next-Gen AI Model

by Vally Hu | 7 December 2023
Bluesky Responds To Backlash, Allows Users To Opt Out Of Public Web Interface
News

Bluesky Responds To Backlash, Allows Users To Opt Out Of Public Web Interface

by Vally Hu | 7 December 2023
Serena Williams Wins Her 1,000th Tennis Match
News

Serena Williams Wins Her 1,000th Tennis Match

by Vally Hu | 7 December 2023
US Government Agency Hacked Due To Outdated Software Vulnerability, Warns CISA
News

US Government Agency Hacked Due To Outdated Software Vulnerability, Warns CISA

by Vally Hu | 7 December 2023
Meta’s AI Characters Now Live Across U.S. Apps, Introduces Bing Search Support And Enhanced Memory
News

Meta’s AI Characters Now Live Across U.S. Apps, Introduces Bing Search Support And Enhanced Memory

by Vally Hu | 7 December 2023
Meta Launches Imagine With Meta: A Standalone AI-Powered Image Generator
News

Meta Launches Imagine With Meta: A Standalone AI-Powered Image Generator

by Vally Hu | 7 December 2023