Google Assistant Gets A Boost With Gemini Integration

Written by: Clarita Kennedy | Published: 8 February 2024
Google Assistant is undergoing a major transformation with the integration of Gemini, Google’s newer GenAI technology. The new Gemini-powered Assistant experience is set to roll out for Android devices and an updated Google app on iOS in the coming weeks. This update will bring a range of new capabilities to the virtual assistant, making it more powerful and versatile than ever before.

Key Takeaway

Google Assistant is set to receive a significant upgrade with the integration of Gemini, Google’s newer GenAI technology. This update will bring advanced capabilities and a new user interface to the virtual assistant, enhancing its overall functionality and user experience.

The Gemini-Powered Assistant

The Gemini-powered Assistant will offer a new overlay interface that provides contextual recommendations and suggestions. This overlay will enable users to perform a variety of tasks, such as generating captions based on images, gaining a deeper understanding of articles, and asking questions about the content they are reading. The Gemini-powered Assistant can accept images, text, and voice commands, allowing for a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Expanded Capabilities

Users will be able to leverage Gemini’s advanced GenAI tasks, such as crafting text responses, generating ideas for special occasions, and incorporating more plant-based options in their diet. The integration of Gemini in Assistant will also allow for seamless cross-platform interactions, enabling conversations to carry over between mobile and web experiences.

Subscription Model

While the Gemini Ultra model offers the most advanced capabilities, it is gated behind a new product called Gemini Advanced, which is part of the Google One AI Premium Plan. This subscription-based plan, priced at $20 per month, offers access to the latest GenAI features and future updates, along with 2TB of storage and additional Gemini-powered features in various Google applications.

Availability

The new Gemini-powered Assistant is currently available in English in the U.S. and will expand to more locations, as well as Japanese and Korean, in the near future.

