Closinglock Raises $12M To Prevent Real Estate Transaction Fraud

Written by: Cristabel Gregoire | Published: 8 February 2024
Buying a home is a significant milestone, but it also involves a substantial financial transaction that can be vulnerable to fraud. Closinglock, a company founded by Andy and Abigail White, aims to address this issue by providing a secure platform for real estate transactions.

Key Takeaway

Closinglock, with its recent

2 million funding, aims to enhance the security of real estate transactions and protect billions of dollars in transactions from potential fraud.

The Need for Secure Real Estate Transactions

Real estate transactions often involve large sums of money being transferred, either through paper checks or electronic wire transfers. However, the reliance on outdated communication methods, such as sharing payment transfer instructions via email, has made these transactions susceptible to fraud. In the U.S., approximately one in 10 real estate transactions is targeted for fraud, leading to significant financial losses for individuals and businesses.

Addressing Vulnerabilities in Real Estate Transactions

Recognizing the need for a more secure approach, Andy White, leveraging his background in computer engineering, developed Closinglock as a fraud prevention and payments portal. The platform offers a centralized and secure space for users to access wiring instructions, send documents, verify identities, and manage payments, reducing the risk of fraudulent activities.

Securing Funding for Growth

After initially bootstrapping the business, Closinglock has experienced significant growth, attracting thousands of settlement agents and safeguarding over $250 billion in transactions. The company’s recent $12 million Series A funding, led by Headline and supported by LiveOak Ventures and strategic angel investors, reflects the confidence in its mission to revolutionize the security of real estate transactions.

Empowering Innovation and Expansion

With the infusion of new capital, Closinglock plans to focus on product and technology development, as well as expanding its team. By addressing the vulnerabilities in real estate transactions and exploring opportunities in the fintech space, the company aims to modernize the process of moving money for real estate transactions, ultimately enhancing security and efficiency in the industry.

The Future of Real Estate Closings

Closinglock’s innovative approach represents a step towards the digital transformation of real estate closings, offering a secure and streamlined alternative to traditional, vulnerable methods. As the company continues to evolve and expand, it is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the digital future of real estate transactions.

