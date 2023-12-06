Newsnews
Google’s Pixel 8 Pro Becomes The First Smartphone Powered By Gemini AI Model

Written by: Julietta Nicholls | Published: 7 December 2023
The Pixel 8 Pro, the latest flagship Android smartphone from Google, has become the pioneer device to be powered by Google’s cutting-edge AI model, Gemini. This breakthrough was announced by the company today, marking a significant milestone in the realm of AI-driven smartphones. Gemini Nano, which is specifically designed to run on devices such as smartphones, will employ Google’s Tensor G3 to deliver two remarkable features on the Pixel 8 Pro: Summarize in Recorder and Smart Reply in Gboard.

Summarize in Recorder Takes Audio Transcription to the Next Level

With the integration of Gemini Nano into the Recorder app on the Pixel 8 Pro, users can now experience an enhanced audio transcribing experience. By leveraging the power of Gemini, users will receive concise and comprehensive summaries of their recorded conversations, interviews, presentations, and other audio content. A unique aspect of this feature is its on-device functionality, ensuring that sensitive data is kept secure within the phone itself. Even in the absence of a network connection, users can continue to benefit from this innovative feature.

Smart Reply in Gboard Revolutionizes Messaging Conversations

Gemini Nano is set to revolutionize messaging conversations with its integration into Gboard, Google’s popular keyboard app. This feature, which is currently in developer preview, will provide users with intelligent suggestions for their next message, enhancing the convenience and efficiency of messaging apps. Initially, Smart Reply will be available on apps like WhatsApp, with plans to expand its availability to more apps in the coming year. Thanks to Gemini Nano’s advanced conversational awareness capabilities, users can expect higher-quality and more contextually relevant suggestions.

Future Prospects: Bard and Assistant Powered by Gemini

Android users can look forward to further leveraging the potential of Gemini through Bard, Google’s AI platform. In the near future, the Gemini model will power Assistant with Bard on Pixel devices, elevating the capabilities of Google’s virtual assistant to new heights. This enhancement positions Google’s answer to Siri as a formidable rival, with even greater intelligence and functionalities than existing competitors. The seamless integration of Gemini into the Android ecosystem paves the way for an array of AI-driven features, including Magic Editor and Best Take in Google Photos, AI-powered call screening, and more.

