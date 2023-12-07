Newsnews
News

Early Impression Of Google’s Gemini: Not So Great

Written by: Kelila Behm | Published: 8 December 2023
early-impression-of-googles-gemini-not-so-great
News

This week, Google introduced its new flagship generative AI model known as Gemini. Touted as a powerful tool to enhance various products and services, including Bard, Google’s competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Gemini claims to surpass the performance of other leading gen AI models such as OpenAI’s GPT-4. However, initial experiences with Gemini suggest otherwise.

Key Takeaway

Google’s Gemini has received negative feedback from users due to its poor performance in several areas, including inaccuracies in providing factual information, struggling with translations, and failing to summarize news content in a comprehensive manner. Some users have also reported issues with Gemini’s coding capabilities.

Inaccurate Information and Translation Difficulties

Countless users have expressed their disappointment with Gemini Pro, the lite version of Gemini integrated into Bard. It fails to provide accurate answers to basic questions, such as the 2023 Oscar winners. Users have reported instances where Gemini Pro incorrectly identified winners, leading to a loss of trust in its capabilities.

Translation seems to be another weakness for Gemini Pro. When asked for a six-letter word in French, it provided a seven-letter word instead, indicating deficiencies in its multilingual performance.

Summary and Information Retrieval Challenges

Another area where Gemini Pro falls short is in summarizing news content. Rather than providing a concise summary, Gemini Pro often redirects users to perform a Google search themselves, lacking the ability to generate bullet-list summaries with citations like its competitor, ChatGPT.

Furthermore, even when Gemini Pro does attempt to provide an update on a specific topic, the information can be outdated, leading to a lack of confidence in its ability to deliver timely and accurate summaries.

Coding Capabilities and Jailbreak Vulnerability

Gemini Pro’s enhanced coding skills, emphasized by Google, have also faced criticism. Users have reported issues with Gemini Pro when tasked with relatively simple coding functions, such as finding the intersection of two polygons or creating an analog clock using HTML. Gemini Pro struggled to generate accurate code in these cases.

Like other generative AI models, Gemini Pro is not immune to “jailbreaks,” where prompts circumvent safety filters. AI security researchers managed to manipulate Gemini Pro into suggesting unethical actions, such as stealing from a charity and planning the assassination of a high-profile individual.

Expectations and Improvements

It’s important to note that Gemini Pro is not the most advanced version of Gemini. Gemini Ultra, slated for release next year, is expected to bring further improvements. Google compared Gemini Pro to GPT-3.5, not GPT-4, which may account for some performance gaps.

Despite Google’s promises of enhanced reasoning, planning, and understanding in Gemini Pro, initial feedback highlights the model’s shortcomings in providing accurate information, translations, summarizations, and reliable coding solutions. It remains to be seen how Google will address these concerns and improve Gemini’s capabilities in future iterations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

10 Best Edimax Router for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Best Edimax Router for 2023

by Jennica Burton | 18 September 2023
Who Made Cryptocurrency
AI

Who Made Cryptocurrency

by Danila Ireland | 21 September 2023
Essential Guide to Fintech: Trends, Technologies, and Insights
FINTECH

Essential Guide to Fintech: Trends, Technologies, and Insights

by Robotloginadm | 8 April 2022
Who Owns The Most Cryptocurrency
AI

Who Owns The Most Cryptocurrency

by Floris Marte | 20 September 2023
New Luxury Wireless Earbuds: Devialet Gemini II
News

New Luxury Wireless Earbuds: Devialet Gemini II

by Mada Halliday | 13 October 2023
13 Best Bluetooth Subwoofer for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best Bluetooth Subwoofer for 2023

by Monique Barnette | 28 August 2023
Devialet Launches New Generation Gemini II Wireless Earbuds
News

Devialet Launches New Generation Gemini II Wireless Earbuds

by Lexis Langan | 13 September 2023
15 Best Pfsense Router for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Best Pfsense Router for 2023

by Ofelia Martel | 18 September 2023

Recent Stories

Block Releases Bitkey Hardware Wallet To 95 Countries
News

Block Releases Bitkey Hardware Wallet To 95 Countries

by Kelila Behm | 8 December 2023
Simply Homes Secures $22 Million To Tackle Affordable Housing Crisis With AI
News

Simply Homes Secures $22 Million To Tackle Affordable Housing Crisis With AI

by Kelila Behm | 8 December 2023
New Startup Rhythms Aims To Improve Team Productivity Through AI-driven Insights
News

New Startup Rhythms Aims To Improve Team Productivity Through AI-driven Insights

by Kelila Behm | 8 December 2023
New Findings Reveal Apple’s Lockdown Mode Successful In Preventing Hacks
News

New Findings Reveal Apple’s Lockdown Mode Successful In Preventing Hacks

by Kelila Behm | 8 December 2023
Early Impression Of Google’s Gemini: Not So Great
News

Early Impression Of Google’s Gemini: Not So Great

by Kelila Behm | 8 December 2023
DataCebo Unveils Enterprise Version Of Synthetic Data Library
News

DataCebo Unveils Enterprise Version Of Synthetic Data Library

by Kelila Behm | 8 December 2023
New AI-driven Coding Assistant Sparks Battle For AI Mindshare Among Developers
News

New AI-driven Coding Assistant Sparks Battle For AI Mindshare Among Developers

by Kelila Behm | 8 December 2023
What Is A Good Hz For A Gaming Monitor?
TECHNOLOGY

What Is A Good Hz For A Gaming Monitor?

by Kelila Behm | 8 December 2023