Google’s Gemini Chatbot: A Comprehensive Review

Google recently launched its Gemini chatbot, aiming to compete with other AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Copilot. The performance of Gemini has been a topic of interest, with mixed reviews from users and experts.

Key Takeaway Gemini Ultra provides thorough and fact-based responses, but its performance in certain areas, such as current events and medical advice, raises questions about its practical utility. The integration with Google’s wider ecosystem and the potential for future enhancements may impact its overall value.

Background on Gemini

Gemini offers two versions: Gemini Pro for non-paying users and Gemini Ultra, which is available through the Google One AI Premium Plan priced at $20 per month. The Ultra version boasts enhanced reasoning, coding, and instruction-following skills, along with future improvements in multimodal and data analysis capabilities.

Testing Gemini

During testing, Gemini Ultra was subjected to a series of questions covering various topics, including current events, historical context, trivia, medical and therapeutic advice, race relations, geopolitical questions, jokes, product description, and workspace integration.