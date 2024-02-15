Newsnews
News

Lucid Motors Slashes Prices On Its Entry-Level Electric Vehicles

Written by: Colleen Pigg | Published: 16 February 2024
lucid-motors-slashes-prices-on-its-entry-level-electric-vehicles
News

Lucid Motors has made a significant move to stimulate demand for its electric sedans by reducing the prices of its most affordable models. The price cuts come in the wake of a challenging year for the company, which saw lower-than-expected sales figures.

Key Takeaway

Lucid Motors has significantly lowered the prices of its entry-level electric vehicles, aiming to bolster sales following a challenging year. The company is also offering additional incentives, including a contribution towards home charging solutions and complimentary maintenance.

Price Reductions Across the Lucid Air Lineup

The rear-wheel drive version of the base model Lucid Air Pure will now be available at $69,900, marking a substantial decrease from its previous price of $77,400. Additionally, the more powerful Lucid Air Touring model, which boasts all-wheel drive performance and approximately 50% more horsepower, will now start at $77,900, down from $85,900. The all-wheel drive version of the Pure is being discontinued. Even the high-end Lucid Air Grand Touring, offering over 500 miles of range, will see a slight price reduction to $109,900 from $110,900.

Additional Incentives

As part of the new pricing strategy, Lucid has announced a $1,000 contribution towards the purchase of a home charging solution, along with complimentary scheduled maintenance for two years or up to 24,000 miles with every new purchase.

Challenges and Future Prospects

The price adjustments come on the heels of Lucid’s announcement of delivering only 6,001 cars throughout 2023. The company is set to disclose its financial results for the year on February 21. Despite the price reductions implemented last year, Lucid’s vehicles do not qualify for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, although they are eligible for the leasing credit of the same amount.

CEO Peter Rawlinson has openly acknowledged the company’s marketing challenges, emphasizing the need to raise awareness about both the car and the company itself. The decision to make the Lucid Air Pure more affordable could potentially drive higher sales, especially considering its recent launch in late 2023.

While Lucid is also developing an electric SUV, expected to broaden its appeal to a wider customer base, its release is not anticipated until the end of this year at the earliest. The company has commenced shipping the initial few hundred Air sedans to its financial supporter, Saudi Arabia, which has committed to purchasing up to 100,000 of Lucid’s EVs over the next decade. However, this initiative will be constrained in the short term, as Lucid has yet to establish a full-scale production facility in the Kingdom.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Tesla Reports 44% Drop In Q3 Profit Due To EV Price Cuts
News

Tesla Reports 44% Drop In Q3 Profit Due To EV Price Cuts

by Minerva Edison | 19 October 2023
New Electric Airship Unveiled In Silicon Valley: A Game-Changer In Drone Technology
News

New Electric Airship Unveiled In Silicon Valley: A Game-Changer In Drone Technology

by Ola Gorman | 13 November 2023
Cruise’s Apology And Key Highlights From The LA Auto Show
News

Cruise’s Apology And Key Highlights From The LA Auto Show

by Fina Goode | 21 November 2023
Introducing The Lotus Emeya: A Super Speedy EV Sedan Ready To Take On Porsche
News

Introducing The Lotus Emeya: A Super Speedy EV Sedan Ready To Take On Porsche

by Blythe Fuqua | 8 September 2023
General Motors Delays $4B EV Truck Factory Plan By Another Year
News

General Motors Delays $4B EV Truck Factory Plan By Another Year

by Julee Sternberg | 19 October 2023
Lucid Embraces Tesla’s Charging Standard, Expanding Charging Options For Luxury EV Owners
News

Lucid Embraces Tesla’s Charging Standard, Expanding Charging Options For Luxury EV Owners

by Hildagard Cameron | 7 November 2023
Lucid Adjusts 2023 Production Plans In Response To Softening Demand For Luxury EVs
News

Lucid Adjusts 2023 Production Plans In Response To Softening Demand For Luxury EVs

by Eulalie Mosley | 8 November 2023
Lucid Opens EV Factory In Saudi Arabia, Strengthening Ties With Its Largest Shareholder
News

Lucid Opens EV Factory In Saudi Arabia, Strengthening Ties With Its Largest Shareholder

by Alexi Camp | 28 September 2023

Recent Stories

.406 Ventures Announces $265M Closing For Fifth Fund
News

.406 Ventures Announces $265M Closing For Fifth Fund

by Colleen Pigg | 16 February 2024
Lucid Motors Slashes Prices On Its Entry-Level Electric Vehicles
News

Lucid Motors Slashes Prices On Its Entry-Level Electric Vehicles

by Colleen Pigg | 16 February 2024
Clarity Raises $16M To Combat Deepfakes With Detection Technology
News

Clarity Raises $16M To Combat Deepfakes With Detection Technology

by Colleen Pigg | 16 February 2024
Google’s Gemini Chatbot: A Comprehensive Review
News

Google’s Gemini Chatbot: A Comprehensive Review

by Colleen Pigg | 16 February 2024
Armilla AI Offers Warranties For Third-Party AI Models To Boost Corporate Confidence
News

Armilla AI Offers Warranties For Third-Party AI Models To Boost Corporate Confidence

by Colleen Pigg | 16 February 2024
Kong’s New Open Source AI Gateway Simplifies Building Multi-LLM Apps
News

Kong’s New Open Source AI Gateway Simplifies Building Multi-LLM Apps

by Colleen Pigg | 16 February 2024
Celadyne Revolutionizes Hydrogen Fuel Cells With Nanoparticle Coating
News

Celadyne Revolutionizes Hydrogen Fuel Cells With Nanoparticle Coating

by Colleen Pigg | 16 February 2024
TikTok Launches New App For Apple Vision Pro
News

TikTok Launches New App For Apple Vision Pro

by Colleen Pigg | 16 February 2024