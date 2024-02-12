Federal Investigation Launched Into Lucid’s Defroster Recall Software Fix

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated an investigation into Lucid Motors’ over-the-air software update intended to address a windshield defroster recall issued in January. The agency has expressed concerns that the company’s remedy may not adequately resolve the problem, prompting a closer examination of the situation.

Concerns Over Software Update Solution

The NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation has raised apprehensions regarding the effectiveness of Lucid’s over-the-air update in addressing the windshield defroster issue. The agency is particularly worried that the update, which only notifies drivers of the malfunction, may not provide a proactive solution, potentially leading to safety risks for the vehicle occupants.

Recall Background

The recall affects 2,042 Lucid Air sedans equipped with a high voltage coolant heater from supplier Webasto AG. When this component malfunctions, it impairs the vehicle’s ability to defrost the windshield. Lucid’s approach to the recall involved deploying an over-the-air update to identify affected vehicles and alert drivers if the part fails.

NHTSA’s Stance

NHTSA’s concerns revolve around the reactive nature of Lucid’s software fix, as it may not adequately address the potential safety implications of a sudden defroster failure during a driving cycle. The agency has pointed to Jaguar Land Rover’s proactive approach in a similar situation, where affected owners were promptly notified and offered free part replacements for the faulty heater.

Lucid’s Response

Lucid has defended its over-the-air update as an innovative solution, emphasizing the introduction of a diagnostic software feature that actively monitors the heater for faults. The company aims to demonstrate the reliability of this approach and ensure customer safety. Additionally, Lucid has stated that it is electronically and physically notifying all impacted owners to prevent them from discovering the issue only after a failure occurs, as suggested by NHTSA.