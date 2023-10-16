zipcar-faces-first-ever-fine-for-renting-recalled-cars

Zipcar, the popular car rental service, has been hit with a historic fine by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The federal safety agency has penalized Zipcar for renting vehicles that had open, unrepaired recalls. This marks the first time that the NHTSA has imposed such a fine, highlighting the importance of ensuring the safety of rental vehicles on the road.

A Closer Look at the Recall

One particular recall that caught the attention of the NHTSA in their investigation pertains to 2015-2017 Ford Transit vans. In approximately 373,000 Transits produced during those years, there is a concern regarding the coupling between the transmission and driveshaft. This coupling may deteriorate and crack, potentially leading to power loss while driving. Additionally, it could result in unintended vehicle movement while the van is in park, as stated in the 2017 NHTSA report.

Zipcar’s Response

Zipcar, in response to the NHTSA’s findings, released a statement indicating that less than 50 vehicles out of their global fleet of 12,000 were found to be in violation of NHTSA policies. The company took swift action by implementing new policies and process improvements since 2017 to address the issue of recalled vehicles in their fleet.

Regarding the fine itself, Zipcar is required to pay a civil penalty of $300,000. However, they have the opportunity to avoid paying half of the penalty by meeting certain demands set forth by the NHTSA, which includes updating employee training materials. This serves as a clear signal that the NHTSA is committed to ensuring the safety of individuals who rent vehicles from companies like Zipcar.

Broader Implications

While Zipcar is the first company to face such a fine from the NHTSA, it is not the only rental company under investigation. The NHTSA has also launched an investigation into Hertz, further emphasizing the agency’s dedication to upholding safety standards within the rental car industry.

