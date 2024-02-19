Newsnews
News

Ford’s Strategy To Combat Threats From Chinese EV Automakers And Tesla

Written by: Krissie Hagan | Published: 19 February 2024
fords-strategy-to-combat-threats-from-chinese-ev-automakers-and-tesla
News

Welcome to the latest update on the future of transportation. This week’s news includes Ford’s preparations for the future, Waymo’s self-driving car software recall, and layoffs at another AV startup. Let’s dive into the details.

Key Takeaway

Ford is gearing up to tackle competition from Chinese EV automakers and Tesla by focusing on developing a low-cost EV and cutting-edge software. The company is also striving to achieve significant cost savings and improve the quality of its vehicles.

Ford’s Focus on Thwarting Threats

During a recent visit to Detroit, Ford executives revealed their focus for 2024 and beyond. With Chinese EV automakers and Tesla posing as major competitors, Ford is gearing up to combat these threats. The company aims to develop a low-cost EV and cutting-edge software to stay ahead in the game. According to Ford CFO John Lawler, Chinese automakers have become competitive and are expanding into other regions, posing a long-term challenge for traditional automakers.

Cost Savings and Quality Improvement

Aside from competition, Ford CEO Jim Farley is determined to achieve $2 billion in cost savings across the company’s industrial system. Improving the quality of new vehicles is a key part of this strategy, directly impacting warranty costs. Farley emphasized this during a recent interview at Wolfe Research’s Global Auto and Auto Tech Conference in New York.

Faraday Future’s Financial Struggles

On a different note, Faraday Future, an EV startup, is facing financial challenges. The company is at risk of losing its LA headquarters due to unpaid rent, with the current bill amounting to close to $1 million.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Development In UAW Strike Could Impact EV Production And Prices
News

New Development In UAW Strike Could Impact EV Production And Prices

by Ingaberg Forsyth | 19 September 2023
Tesla Urges Stricter Fuel Standards To Maintain EV Dominance
News

Tesla Urges Stricter Fuel Standards To Maintain EV Dominance

by Tiffany Espinoza | 19 October 2023
WM Motor’s Bankruptcy Highlights Challenges Faced By EV Startups In China
News

WM Motor’s Bankruptcy Highlights Challenges Faced By EV Startups In China

by Irina Enders | 11 October 2023
Affordable, High-Tech EVs Steal The Show At IAA Mobility 2023
News

Affordable, High-Tech EVs Steal The Show At IAA Mobility 2023

by Amalee Whiteley | 6 September 2023
Ford Acquires Auto Motive Power To Enhance EV Charging Technology
News

Ford Acquires Auto Motive Power To Enhance EV Charging Technology

by Carrie Curl | 2 November 2023
Ford Delays $12B In EV Investments Amid Softening Demand
News

Ford Delays $12B In EV Investments Amid Softening Demand

by Daniela Kennedy | 27 October 2023
EU Considers Imposing Tariffs On Chinese EV Companies To Protect European Automakers
News

EU Considers Imposing Tariffs On Chinese EV Companies To Protect European Automakers

by Priscilla Jablonski | 14 September 2023
Honda Confirms Adoption Of Tesla’s EV Charging Port From 2025
News

Honda Confirms Adoption Of Tesla’s EV Charging Port From 2025

by Maureen Sigman | 7 September 2023

Recent Stories

Ford’s Strategy To Combat Threats From Chinese EV Automakers And Tesla
News

Ford’s Strategy To Combat Threats From Chinese EV Automakers And Tesla

by Krissie Hagan | 19 February 2024
Partech Africa II Fund Closes At Over $300M To Support African Startups
News

Partech Africa II Fund Closes At Over $300M To Support African Startups

by Krissie Hagan | 19 February 2024
The State Of Venture Investments In India: Insights From Lightspeed
News

The State Of Venture Investments In India: Insights From Lightspeed

by Krissie Hagan | 19 February 2024
How To Grow A Tree In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Grow A Tree In Minecraft

by Krissie Hagan | 19 February 2024
How To Get Coral In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Get Coral In Minecraft

by Krissie Hagan | 19 February 2024
How To Mind Gold In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Mind Gold In Minecraft

by Krissie Hagan | 19 February 2024
How To Find The Deep Dark In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Find The Deep Dark In Minecraft

by Krissie Hagan | 19 February 2024
How To Find An Ancient City In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Find An Ancient City In Minecraft

by Krissie Hagan | 19 February 2024