The Future Of EV Fast-Charging Networks In 2024

Written by: Sella Malave | Published: 27 December 2023
Sometime in 2024, a significant shift is expected to occur in the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry. Several EV charging companies are anticipated to face a challenging landscape, as they will now have to contend with Tesla’s widely acclaimed Supercharger network.

Key Takeaway

In 2024, the EV charging industry is set to undergo a significant transformation as Tesla’s Supercharger network becomes accessible to a wider range of electric vehicles, impacting the competitive landscape.

Tesla’s Influence on the EV Charging Industry

For years, the EV charging industry was divided into two major segments: Tesla’s Supercharger network and other charging providers. Tesla’s network offered its owners widespread, rapid, and reliable charging capabilities, setting a high standard for the industry. In contrast, other EV owners had to rely on multiple charging companies, none of which could match the reliability and speed of Tesla’s network.

Adoption of Tesla’s NACS Plug by Automakers

The industry dynamics shifted in May when Ford struck an agreement with Tesla, allowing its EVs access to 12,000 Superchargers. This move signaled a significant change, as existing owners will be able to utilize these stalls with an adapter, and future Ford EVs will feature Tesla’s plug, known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS). Subsequently, other major automakers such as GM, Rivian, Volvo, Mercedes, Nissan, and others followed suit, embracing Tesla’s plug. Even Volkswagen, which owns Electrify America, a significant charging network, eventually opted to adopt Tesla’s plug, marking a notable industry shift.

Impact on EV Owners and Charging Networks

EV owners had high expectations for networks like Electrify America, which prioritized nationwide DC fast charging. However, the industry’s transition towards Tesla’s NACS plug has raised questions about the future of existing charging networks and the experience of EV drivers.

