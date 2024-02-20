ford-slashes-prices-on-electric-mustang-mach-e-amid-softening-demand-for-premium-evs

Ford has announced significant price cuts for its all-electric 2023 Mustang Mach-E, reducing the cost by up to $8,100. This move comes as the automaker aims to clear inventory and compete with Tesla, which has been offering increasingly affordable electric vehicles.

Key Takeaway Ford has lowered the prices of its 2023 Mustang Mach-E in response to a changing market and a shift in consumer preferences, aiming to maintain its position in the competitive EV landscape.

Shifting Consumer Base

The decision to lower prices follows a shift in the consumer base for electric vehicles. While the total market share of new EV sales has grown, reaching nearly 8% in the U.S. in 2023, the consumer base has transitioned from early adopters to the early majority. This group is less willing to pay a premium for EVs, according to Ford CFO John Lawler.

Impact on Sales and Tax Credit

The price cuts coincide with the Mach-E losing eligibility for a $3,750 tax credit, leading to a 51% decline in sales for the all-electric SUV in January compared to the same month in 2023. Overall EV sales also experienced an 11% decrease from January last year.

Details of the Price Cuts

Ford has confirmed that the price reductions apply only to model year 2023 Mustang Mach-E vehicles, with the cuts ranging between $3,100 and $8,100. Additionally, Ford Credit is offering incentives such as 0% financing for 72 months for qualified buyers and a $7,500 cash incentive for lessees, in addition to the tax credit already passed on to consumers.

Competition with Tesla

Ford, along with other automakers, has been striving to compete with Tesla amid a softening demand for premium-priced EVs. Lawler noted that Tesla’s pricing strategies and production limitations had influenced the perceived demand for electric vehicles, leading to adjustments in the market.

Tesla’s Pricing Tactics

Tesla’s pricing adjustments for its various models, including the Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y, have been a key factor in its sales performance. The company’s approach of slashing prices every quarter in 2023 contributed to increased sales but also impacted its operating income due to higher R&D costs and continued price cuts.