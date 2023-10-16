Newsnews
News

Twitch Expands With Launch Of Stories For Streamers

Written by: Dacia Clemens | Published: 17 October 2023
twitch-expands-with-launch-of-stories-for-streamers
News

Twitch, the popular live streaming platform, has announced the launch of a new feature called Stories. The addition of Stories will allow streamers to connect with their audience in a more personal and interactive way, even when they are not live on the platform.

Key Takeaway:

Twitch introduces Stories feature for streamers, enabling them to connect with their audience even when they are not live on the platform. Streamers can post photos, text updates, and clips, while viewers can react using Twitch emotes. The feature is available on the Twitch mobile app for Partners and Affiliates who meet certain streaming criteria.

Connecting with the Community

Twitch understands that streamers have built loyal followings on various social media platforms, but connecting with their audience through multiple services can be limiting and may make them feel disconnected. With the introduction of Stories, Twitch aims to bridge this gap and provide streamers with a seamless way to engage with their community directly on the platform.

The Stories feature, available exclusively on the Twitch mobile app, allows Partners and Affiliates who have streamed for at least 45 minutes in the last 30 days to post stories visible to their followers and subscribers. Unlike the 24-hour lifespan of Instagram and Snapchat stories, Twitch stories will be available for 48 hours.

Exclusive Content for Subscribers

Streamers with a minimum of 30 subscribers will also have the option to post exclusive stories for their subscribers, providing an additional layer of engagement and content for their most dedicated fans.

Interactive and Engaging

Twitch Stories offer a range of features, including the ability to post photos, text updates, and clips from their channel or other channels. Viewers can react to stories using Twitch emotes, allowing them to express their thoughts and engage with the streamer’s content in a more interactive way. Streamers will be able to view analytics, including view and reaction counts, to gain insights into the content that resonates most with their community.

Building Connections Anytime

Twitch aims to make it easier for streamers to stay connected with their audience, whether they want to share updates about their upcoming streams or simply spark a community debate. Streamers no longer have to rely on other social media platforms to keep their followers informed, as followers can enable push notifications to receive alerts whenever a new story is posted.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Stream PS5 Without Capture Card
TECHNOLOGY

How To Stream PS5 Without Capture Card

by Bonnibelle Markel | 19 August 2023
How To Start A Stream On Twitch PC
TECHNOLOGY

How To Start A Stream On Twitch PC

by Gnni Alcorn | 15 August 2023
When Was Discord Created
TECHNOLOGY

When Was Discord Created

by Adriaens Dimarco | 12 September 2023
How To Download Clips From Twitch On Mobile
HOW TO

How To Download Clips From Twitch On Mobile

by Adan Hite | 26 September 2023
How To Get Subtitles On Twitch
TECHNOLOGY

How To Get Subtitles On Twitch

by Babara Good | 4 August 2023
How To Watch Twitch On Roku
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Twitch On Roku

by Nariko Caudillo | 17 September 2023
Twitch Enhances Anti-Harassment Measures By Blocking Banned Users From Streaming
News

Twitch Enhances Anti-Harassment Measures By Blocking Banned Users From Streaming

by Eddie Reiner | 12 October 2023
How To Download Twitch Videos IPhone
How To Download Videos

How To Download Twitch Videos IPhone

by Jessika Brennan | 22 September 2023

Recent Stories

Netflix Expands Cloud Gaming Service With U.S. Tests
News

Netflix Expands Cloud Gaming Service With U.S. Tests

by Dacia Clemens | 17 October 2023
Twitch Expands With Launch Of Stories For Streamers
News

Twitch Expands With Launch Of Stories For Streamers

by Dacia Clemens | 17 October 2023
Zipcar Faces First-Ever Fine For Renting Recalled Cars
News

Zipcar Faces First-Ever Fine For Renting Recalled Cars

by Dacia Clemens | 17 October 2023
Solid Co-founders Dispute FTV Capital’s Fraud Claims As “Completely Baseless And Incorrect”
News

Solid Co-founders Dispute FTV Capital’s Fraud Claims As “Completely Baseless And Incorrect”

by Dacia Clemens | 17 October 2023
14 Amazing Insignia™ – 10″ Digital Photo Frame – Espresso For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

14 Amazing Insignia™ – 10″ Digital Photo Frame – Espresso For 2023

by Dacia Clemens | 17 October 2023
8 Best Polaroid Digital Photo Frame For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best Polaroid Digital Photo Frame For 2023

by Dacia Clemens | 17 October 2023
How To Project An Image To Trace Without A Projector
TECHNOLOGY

How To Project An Image To Trace Without A Projector

by Dacia Clemens | 17 October 2023
How To Use A Projector To Trace Art
TECHNOLOGY

How To Use A Projector To Trace Art

by Dacia Clemens | 17 October 2023