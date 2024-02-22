Newsnews
News

Lucid Motors To Produce 9,000 EVs In 2024, A Far Cry From Initial 90,000 Prediction

Written by: Cahra Richards | Published: 22 February 2024
lucid-motors-to-produce-9000-evs-in-2024-a-far-cry-from-initial-90000-prediction
News

Lucid Motors has announced its plan to manufacture only 9,000 electric vehicles in 2024, a stark contrast to the 90,000 EVs it had initially projected. This decision comes as the company grapples with challenges in meeting the demand for its high-end sedans. The revelation sheds light on the significant disparity between the company’s current production targets and its ambitious forecasts from three years ago when it went public.

Key Takeaway

Lucid Motors has scaled down its 2024 EV production target to 9,000 vehicles, a fraction of its initial projection of 90,000 units. The company faces challenges in meeting demand and has incurred substantial financial losses, prompting strategic initiatives and collaborations to bolster its future prospects.

Struggles with Demand and Financial Losses

The substantial gap between the revised production figures and the earlier optimistic projections underscores the latitude that companies like Lucid enjoyed in promoting reverse mergers to gain public listing. However, it also underscores the harsh reality that Lucid is currently confronting – the struggle to secure buyers and the financial setbacks incurred with each EV produced.

Financial Results and Pricing Strategy

Lucid disclosed its 2024 production targets alongside its financial results for the previous year, revealing a staggering $2.8 billion loss in 2023. The announcement of the modest production projection follows the recent price reduction of its Air sedan by $8,000.

CEO’s Efforts and Future Prospects

CEO Peter Rawlinson has emphasized the company’s focus on enhancing sales and marketing endeavors, while also pinning hopes on the forthcoming Gravity SUV to potentially revitalize its prospects. The Gravity was a pivotal factor in Lucid’s initial forecast of manufacturing and delivering 90,000 vehicles by 2024. However, the company encountered various challenges in the early stages of Air production and had to postpone the launch of the Gravity to November 2023.

Future Initiatives and Collaborations

Despite the setbacks, Lucid has introduced a rear-wheel drive version of its base model Air Pure, now priced under $70,000 after the recent reductions. Additionally, the company has ventured into technology collaborations, including selling its EV technology to Aston Martin and exploring similar agreements with other entities within and outside the automotive sector. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia, the majority owner of Lucid Motors, has committed to procuring up to 100,000 EVs from the company over the next decade, with initial shipments to the Kingdom already underway.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

General Motors Delays $4B EV Truck Factory Plan By Another Year
News

General Motors Delays $4B EV Truck Factory Plan By Another Year

by Julee Sternberg | 19 October 2023
New Development In UAW Strike Could Impact EV Production And Prices
News

New Development In UAW Strike Could Impact EV Production And Prices

by Ingaberg Forsyth | 19 September 2023
Lucid Adjusts 2023 Production Plans In Response To Softening Demand For Luxury EVs
News

Lucid Adjusts 2023 Production Plans In Response To Softening Demand For Luxury EVs

by Eulalie Mosley | 8 November 2023
Luxury EV Maker Lucid Struggles With Deliveries, Failing To Meet Expectations
News

Luxury EV Maker Lucid Struggles With Deliveries, Failing To Meet Expectations

by Doralyn Caudillo | 19 October 2023
Honda Partners With EVgo And Electrify America To Create Largest EV Charging Network In The US
News

Honda Partners With EVgo And Electrify America To Create Largest EV Charging Network In The US

by Lorenza Mcneal | 29 September 2023
EMotorad Raises $20M In Funding To Expand Its Global E-bike Business
News

EMotorad Raises $20M In Funding To Expand Its Global E-bike Business

by Halie Gavin | 27 November 2023
Lucid Opens EV Factory In Saudi Arabia, Strengthening Ties With Its Largest Shareholder
News

Lucid Opens EV Factory In Saudi Arabia, Strengthening Ties With Its Largest Shareholder

by Alexi Camp | 28 September 2023
Tesla Urges Stricter Fuel Standards To Maintain EV Dominance
News

Tesla Urges Stricter Fuel Standards To Maintain EV Dominance

by Tiffany Espinoza | 19 October 2023

Recent Stories

India’s New FDI Policy To Boost Space Sector Investment
News

India’s New FDI Policy To Boost Space Sector Investment

by Cahra Richards | 22 February 2024
Rivian Faces Tough Market, Lays Off 10% Of Workforce Amid EV Pricing Pressure
News

Rivian Faces Tough Market, Lays Off 10% Of Workforce Amid EV Pricing Pressure

by Cahra Richards | 22 February 2024
Discord Fails To Take Action Against Server Coordinating Costly Mastodon Spam Attacks
News

Discord Fails To Take Action Against Server Coordinating Costly Mastodon Spam Attacks

by Cahra Richards | 22 February 2024
Lucid Motors To Produce 9,000 EVs In 2024, A Far Cry From Initial 90,000 Prediction
News

Lucid Motors To Produce 9,000 EVs In 2024, A Far Cry From Initial 90,000 Prediction

by Cahra Richards | 22 February 2024
Varda Space And Rocket Lab Successfully Land First-of-its-kind Spacecraft In Utah
News

Varda Space And Rocket Lab Successfully Land First-of-its-kind Spacecraft In Utah

by Cahra Richards | 22 February 2024
Reesa Teesa’s ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ TikToks Are Like An Audiobook
News

Reesa Teesa’s ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ TikToks Are Like An Audiobook

by Cahra Richards | 22 February 2024
Change Healthcare Cyberattack: Network Interruption Confirmed
News

Change Healthcare Cyberattack: Network Interruption Confirmed

by Cahra Richards | 22 February 2024
How To Make A Hoe Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make A Hoe Minecraft

by Cahra Richards | 22 February 2024