OnePlus Watch 2 Unveiled With Impressive 100-Hour Battery Life

Written by: Idell Rood | Published: 27 February 2024
OnePlus has officially unveiled its latest smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The new device promises an impressive 100 hours of battery life in full Smart Mode, thanks to a unique combination of chips and tweaks to the Wear OS platform.

Key Takeaway

The OnePlus Watch 2 boasts an impressive 100-hour battery life in full Smart Mode, setting a new standard for smartwatch endurance.

Battery Life and Performance

The standout feature of the OnePlus Watch 2 is its exceptional battery life, offering up to 100 hours in full Smart Mode. This is a significant improvement over its predecessor and sets it apart from many other smartwatches in the market. The device is equipped with a dual-chip system, including the Snapdragon W5 and the power-efficient BES 2700 MCU, allowing it to seamlessly switch between low power and high-performance modes to optimize battery usage.

Wear OS Integration

Google’s Wear OS team collaborated with OnePlus to optimize the smartwatch’s performance and battery life. The Wear OS interface has been updated to support the new capabilities of OnePlus’ Dual-Engine Architecture, enabling a feature-rich experience while maximizing battery efficiency.

Power Saving Mode and Pricing

In addition to its extended battery life, the OnePlus Watch 2 features a Power Saving Mode that further conserves energy by limiting certain functions such as WearOS apps and the Always On Display. The device is available for pre-order at $300, positioning it in a higher price range compared to its predecessor, and is set to start shipping next month.

