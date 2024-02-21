Newsnews
OnePlus Watch 2 Promises 100 Hours Of Battery Life: A Three-Year Reflective Pause

Written by: Roby Peak | Published: 21 February 2024
It’s 2024 and the demand for longer battery life in smartwatches is at an all-time high. OnePlus is gearing up to unveil its Watch 2 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, and the standout feature is its impressive 100 hours of battery life in full Smart Mode. This bold claim has piqued the interest of tech enthusiasts, but the true test will come with the first reviews of the device.

Key Takeaway

OnePlus is set to unveil its Watch 2 with a remarkable 100 hours of battery life in full Smart Mode, marking a strategic shift following a three-year hiatus. The company’s renewed focus on enhancing the user experience underscores the significance of battery life in smartwatches.

A Three-Year Reflective Pause

According to a recent blog post, OnePlus took a three-year hiatus and a reflective pause following the release of the OnePlus Watch 1. This period of introspection and re-evaluation has led to a renewed focus on enhancing the user experience, with battery life taking center stage in the upcoming Watch 2.

Emphasizing Battery Life

The OnePlus Watch 1 boasted up to two weeks of battery life with its 3,402mAh battery, but failed to make a significant impact in the smartwatch market. With the upcoming Watch 2, OnePlus aims to address this by prioritizing battery performance, recognizing the pivotal role it plays in the overall user experience.

OnePlus’ commitment to improving its products based on community feedback echoes its early days in the smartphone industry. The company’s willingness to listen to its users and adapt its offerings accordingly has been a defining factor in its approach to product development.

Shifting Focus in the Smartwatch Landscape

In a market dominated by established players and budget-friendly alternatives, OnePlus’ renewed emphasis on battery life may serve as a catalyst for redefining priorities in the smartwatch industry. By addressing a key pain point for users, the company aims to carve out a distinct position in a competitive landscape.

