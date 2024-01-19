Rabbit R1 To Utilize Perplexity AI’s Technology For Answering User Queries

One of the most talked-about devices at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the rabbit r1, is set to incorporate Perplexity AI’s technology to provide responses to user inquiries. This collaboration was recently announced by both companies. Perplexity has also revealed that the initial 100,000 purchasers of the r1 will receive a complimentary one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro.

Rabbit R1: A Game-Changing Gadget

Priced at $200, the r1 gained significant attention at CES as an AI-centric device that eliminates the need to constantly retrieve one’s phone for tasks such as conducting web searches, playing music on Spotify, and booking a ride. Notably, the device does not currently entail a monthly subscription fee. Crafted by Teenage Engineering, the r1 features a 2.88-inch touchscreen, a push-to-talk button, a camera, a speaker, and two microphones. The company has already secured 50,000 pre-orders for the device and has recently commenced pre-orders for an additional 50,000 units in the 6th production batch. Rabbit has assured customers in the EU and UK that they can expect to receive their devices by the end of July, even if they pre-order from the 6th batch.

Perplexity AI’s Advanced Capabilities

Perplexity leverages a combination of its proprietary AI model and third-party models, including Google’s Gemini, Mistra 7B, Anthropic’s Claude 2.1, and OpenAI’s GPT-4, to retrieve precise information from the web. The tool offers a chatbot interface on web and mobile platforms, enabling users to pose questions in natural language. While Perplexity’s solution differs from conventional search engines, it competes with Google’s Bard, Microsoft’s Copilot, and You.com in the GenAI search arena. Earlier this month, Perplexity AI secured $73.6 million in funding, valuing the company at $520 million. The investment was spearheaded by IVP, with additional contributions from NEA, Databricks Ventures, Nvidia, former Twitter VP Elad Gil, Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke, ex-GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch, and Jeff Bezos.