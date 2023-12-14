9-amazing-wowgo-electric-skateboard-for-2023

Are you an adrenaline junkie looking for the ultimate electric skateboard experience in 2023? Look no further! In this article, we will explore the 9 most amazing Wowgo electric skateboards available for the upcoming year. These cutting-edge skateboards are set to revolutionize the way you ride, offering unrivaled speed, control, and style. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, these Wowgo skateboards will surely take your rides to new heights. Stay tuned to discover the top picks for 2023 and get ready to experience the thrill like never before.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The WOWGO Electric Skateboard is a high-performance e-longboard designed for beginners and adults. Equipped with powerful brushless motors, it can reach a top speed of 29 MPH, making it an excellent commuting partner for street riding. The upgraded battery allows for a long-distance range of 14.3 miles without any anxiety, and it can be fully charged in just 2.5 hours. The skateboard features 4 riding modes with adjustable speeds, allowing beginners to start slow and gradually work their way up to full speed. Its superior craftsmanship ensures durability and flexibility, supporting a maximum load of 330 lbs. The WOWGO Electric Skateboard has received high ratings and recommendations from many popular YouTubers, making it a sought-after choice for riders beyond the age of 12. With great customer service and a warranty, this electric skateboard offers an enjoyable and reliable riding experience.

Key Features Brushless Motor with Powerful Performance

Upgraded Battery for Longer Distance

Easy to use for Beginner

Superior Craftsmanship for Better Riding

100+ KOL Thumb Up

WOWGO Great Service Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 38.00Lx8.50Wx5.30H

Size: Medium

Pros Powerful brushless motors for fast speed

Some issues reported with wheel replacement Charger may arrive broken

Charger may arrive broken Water resistance could be improved

The WOWGO Electric Skateboard is a top-performing e-longboard with powerful brushless motors, a long battery range, and a durable deck. Suitable for beginners, it offers adjustable speed modes and easy control. The skateboard has received high praise from numerous YouTubers and offers excellent customer service with a 30-day free return and 6-month quality guarantee. While there have been some minor issues reported with wheel replacement and charger quality, overall, the board delivers a great riding experience. With its attractive design and impressive performance, this electric skateboard is certainly worth considering for anyone looking to enjoy a fast, convenient, and fun commute.

Overall Score: 9.5/10

Experience speed and passion with the WOWGO Electric Skateboard. With its powerful motor, long battery life, adjustable riding modes, and durable craftsmanship, this board is perfect for commuters and beginners alike. The dual hub motors reach speeds of up to 29 MPH, while the 5.0Ah battery provides a range of 14.3 miles. The 105mm wheels offer a smooth ride on any terrain, and the beginner-friendly features make it easy to learn. The board's high-density grip tape and 8-layer maple wood deck ensure durability and flexibility. Highly recommended by reviewers and backed by excellent customer service, the WOWGO Electric Skateboard is a top choice for riders of all ages.

Key Features 550W dual hub motors reach speeds of up to 29 MPH

14.3 miles of range with 5.0Ah battery

Adjustable riding modes and sensitive braking

Durable 8-layer maple wood deck with high-density grip tape

Highly recommended by reviewers and backed by excellent customer service Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 38.00Lx8.50Wx5.30H

Size: Medium

Pros Powerful motors for fast speeds

Ride can be bumpy on rough terrains Screws may become loose over time

The WOWGO Electric Skateboard is an impressive product that offers speed, convenience, and durability. With its powerful motors and long battery life, it provides an enjoyable riding experience for both beginners and experienced riders. The adjustable riding modes and sensitive braking make it easy to learn, while the high-density grip tape and 8-layer maple wood deck ensure durability and flexibility. Although it may have some minor issues with bumpy terrains and loose screws, the overall performance and quality of this skateboard are exceptional. Backed by excellent customer service, it is definitely worth considering for anyone looking for a reliable and fun electric skateboard.

Overall Score: 9/10

The WOWGO Electric Skateboard Longboard – Pioneer-4 is a fantastic budget-friendly choice for adults. It features dual hub motors, allowing for a top speed of 28mph and the ability to climb steep hills. The skateboard is also IPX5 waterproof, making it suitable for outdoor use in wet weather. With a range of 22 miles, it is perfect for commuting or leisurely rides. The board is designed with beginners in mind, offering adjustable speed modes and a concave deck for better riding. Made of high-quality materials, it is durable and can support a max load of 330lbs. WOWGO is known for providing excellent customer service and offers a 30-day free return and 6 months quality guarantee. Overall, the WOWGO Electric Skateboard Longboard – Pioneer-4 provides a fun and reliable e-skateboarding experience.

Key Features Balance Dynamic and Speed

IPX5 Waterproof Ability for Outdoors

Beginners Friendly Design

Superior Craftsmanship with Detail-oriented

High Voice of 100+ KOC

WOWGO Great Service Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 38.50Lx11.00Wx5.70H

Size: Large

Pros Impressive speed and power

Durable and flexible construction Great customer service Cons No specific cons mentioned in reviews

The WOWGO Electric Skateboard Longboard – Pioneer-4 offers impressive performance, durability, and a long range at an affordable price. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced rider, this electric skateboard is suitable for everyone. The waterproof design and adjustable speed modes make it versatile for different weather conditions and skill levels. With its strong motors and high weight capacity, it can handle steep hills and heavy riders with ease. The customer service provided by WOWGO is commendable, ensuring a hassle-free experience. Overall, the WOWGO Electric Skateboard Longboard – Pioneer-4 is a great investment for anyone looking for a reliable and enjoyable electric skateboard.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The JKING Electric Skateboard is a powerful and intelligent electric longboard that is perfect for skaters aged 16 and above. With a max speed of 24mph and a range of 18.6 miles, this skateboard is built for speed and endurance. It features two seven color running LED safety light bars that not only make it stylish but also safer to ride in the dark. The sturdy and comfortable design ensures a secure ride, with a max load capacity of 330lbs. The skateboard comes with a multifunctional LCD remote control that allows you to switch freely between 4 speed modes. With a 12-month warranty, this electric skateboard is a reliable and fun mode of transportation.

Key Features Powerful 1800W dual brushless motor

24mph top speed

18.6 miles range

4 speed adjustment

Max load of 330 lbs

Multifunctional LCD remote control Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 42.00Lx12.00Wx6.00H

Pros Powerful and fast

Multifunctional remote control Good value for money Cons Battery drains quickly

Battery drains quickly Battery can get hot

Battery can get hot Customer service can be challenging

The JKING Electric Skateboard is a high-performing and reliable electric longboard that offers an exhilarating ride. Its powerful motor and top speed make it ideal for thrill-seekers, while its intelligent LED lights ensure safety even in the dark. The sturdy and comfortable design provides a secure riding experience, and the multifunctional remote control adds convenience. Despite some drawbacks such as battery issues and customer service challenges, this skateboard offers great value for money. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, the JKING Electric Skateboard is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for an exciting and efficient mode of transportation.

Overall Score: 9/10

Experience the thrill of speed with the WOWGO Electric Skateboard. Equipped with powerful 550W dual hub motors, this skateboard can reach a top speed of 29 MPH, making it a great partner for commuting or campus. The upgraded battery with a high capacity of 5.0Ah and 50.4V voltage provides a long range of 14.3 miles, with a quick charging time of just 2.5-3 hours. Beginners will find it easy to master, thanks to the 4 riding modes and adjustable speed settings. The skateboard is designed with superior craftsmanship, featuring a durable 8-layer maple wood build, textured grip tape, and the ability to withstand crashes without deformation. For added safety, the package also includes a multi-sports helmet suitable for various outdoor activities. Embrace the excitement of skateboarding with the WOWGO Electric Skateboard!

Key Features 550W dual hub motors reach 29 MPH

14.3 miles long range with 5.0Ah battery

4 riding modes with adjustable speed

Durable 8-layer maple wood construction

Includes multi-sports helmet for safety Specifications

Pros Powerful and fast for commuting and campus

Durable and flexible construction Includes multi-sports helmet for safety Cons

The WOWGO Electric Skateboard delivers a thrilling and reliable riding experience for adults and teens alike. With its powerful motors and long battery range, it offers both speed and convenience for commuting or campus. The easy-to-master controls and durable construction make it suitable for beginners, while the included multi-sports helmet ensures safety during outdoor activities. Whether you’re seeking an exhilarating ride or a practical transportation solution, this electric skateboard is a top choice. Explore the world of skateboarding with the WOWGO Electric Skateboard!

Overall Score: 8.2/10

The Caroma 350W Electric Skateboard is a powerful and sleek longboard perfect for both teenagers and adults. With its 7 layers maple deck and kick tail, it provides stability and control even at higher speeds. Equipped with a 350W motor and 70mm tires, this electric skateboard offers a top speed of 12.4 mph and a range of 6-8 miles. It features 3 speed modes and can also be used as a regular skateboard when the battery is depleted. With fast charging capabilities, the skateboard can be fully charged in just 2 hours. The Caroma skateboard comes with a wireless remote control for easy speed adjustment. It is a durable and fun way to get around town.

Key Features 7 layers maple deck for stability

Powerful 350W motor with 70mm tires

3 speed modes for different riding preferences

Fast charging in 2 hours

Can be used as a regular skateboard Specifications Color: Black

Pros Sturdy construction and good grip

Easy to use remote control Can be used as a regular skateboard Cons Battery issues reported by some users

Battery issues reported by some users Limited color options

The Caroma 350W Electric Skateboard is a great choice for riders who want a powerful and reliable mode of transportation. With its sturdy construction, fast charging capabilities, and versatile speed modes, it offers a fun and convenient way to commute or simply have some outdoor fun. While there have been some reports of battery issues, overall the skateboard has received positive reviews for its performance and durability. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced rider, the Caroma 350W Electric Skateboard is definitely worth considering.

Overall Score: 8/10

The MEEPO V5 electric skateboard is a top-notch board designed for adults, teens, and beginners. With a top speed of 28 mph and a range of 11 miles, this skateboard is perfect for commuting, hanging out with friends, or exploring the city. The board features a handle deck for easy carrying, powerful hub motors, smooth braking with 4 settings, and safe charging with a quick 2.8-hour charge time. It also comes with after-sales service support and a 6-month warranty. Despite some minor issues reported by customers, the MEEPO V5 electric skateboard offers a thrilling and convenient riding experience.

Key Features Handle deck for easy carrying

500W*2 powerful hub motors

Smooth braking with 4 settings

IP55 waterproof

Safe and quick charging Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 38.00Lx11.00Wx5.70H

Pros Top speed of 28 mph

Quick 2.8-hour charging 6-month warranty Cons Some reports of battery and traction issues

Some reports of battery and traction issues Mixed reviews on the advertised range

The MEEPO V5 electric skateboard offers a thrilling and convenient riding experience for adults, teens, and beginners. With its high speed, decent range, and smooth braking, it’s perfect for commuting and exploring the city. The handle deck and IP55 waterproof design make it easy to carry and ride in different weather conditions. While there have been some reports of battery and traction issues, overall, the MEEPO V5 proves to be a reliable and durable option. With its 6-month warranty and after-sales support, it provides peace of mind to riders. If you’re looking for an electric skateboard that combines speed, range, and convenience, the MEEPO V5 is definitely worth considering.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Magneto Patented Hybrid Cruiser Electric Skateboard is a high-quality and durable electric skateboard designed for adults and teens. Made with premium maple wood and fiberglass, this skateboard is built to last. It offers a safe and smooth ride with UL certification, customized R1 Trucks, large wheels, and vibration-dampening inserts. The skateboard is powered by a 180Wh Lithium Ion Battery and Dual Brushless Hub Motors, allowing it to reach a top speed of 29mph and a range of 10-12 miles. The ergonomic wireless remote includes an LCD screen for speed and battery level display. With USA-based customer service, Magneto Boards offers excellent support. Overall, this electric skateboard provides a fun and thrilling riding experience for skateboard enthusiasts.

Key Features BUILT TO LAST – Premium maple wood and fiberglass construction

SAFE & SMOOTH RIDE – UL certified with customized R1 Trucks

SPEED & POWER – 180Wh Lithium Ion Battery and Dual Brushless Hub Motors

ERGONOMIC WIRELESS REMOTE – PATENTED handheld SHAKA bluetooth remote

THE AMERICAN STANDARD – US company with USA-based customer service Specifications Dimension: 30.50Lx9.00Wx5.00H

Pros High-quality and durable construction

Ergonomic and informative wireless remote Excellent customer service Cons Unreliable weight balance and board size

Unreliable weight balance and board size Frequent wheel adjustments required

Frequent wheel adjustments required Non-standard controller design

The Magneto Patented Hybrid Cruiser Electric Skateboard is a top-quality electric skateboard that offers a thrilling and exhilarating riding experience. With its premium construction, safe design, powerful motor, and ergonomic remote, it delivers on performance and functionality. The customer service provided by Magneto Boards is also commendable. However, some users have reported issues with weight balance, board size, and wheel adjustments. Overall, if you’re seeking a reliable and fun electric skateboard, this is a great option to consider. Just ensure that the size and weight distribution align with your riding preferences and style.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The JKING Electric Skateboard Electric Longboard is a powerful and intelligent electric skateboard designed for adults. It features a certified Lithium-Ion battery that allows for a top speed of 26mph and a range of 19.5-21.8 miles when fully charged. The skateboard is equipped with LED safety light bars that change color and direction with the skateboard's movement, providing a stylish and safe riding experience, even in the dark. The sturdy 8-ply maple deck and shock-absorbing PU wheels ensure a smooth and stable ride on any terrain. With the multifunctional remote, riders can easily switch between speeds, accelerate, brake, and move forward or backward. The JKING Electric Skateboard also features a 450W dual brushless hub-motor, providing reliable performance and a maximum climbing angle of 20°. With its sleek design, high-speed capabilities, and long battery life, this electric skateboard is a great choice for commuting or cruising around town.

Key Features Powerful 36v 7500m Ah Lithium-Ion battery

Top speed of 26mph and range of 19.5-21.8 miles

LED safety light bars for visibility in the dark

Sturdy 8-ply maple deck and shock-absorbing PU wheels

Multifunctional remote for easy control

450W dual brushless hub-motor for reliable performance

Max load capacity of 330 lbs

12 months warranty Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 38.20L x 10.00W x 5.30H

Pros Powerful and fast

High load capacity 12 months warranty Cons Harsh braking

Harsh braking Brake engages too quickly

Brake engages too quickly Charger may be prone to issues

Charger may be prone to issues Some customers experienced poor customer service

The JKING Electric Skateboard Electric Longboard is a powerful and reliable electric skateboard suitable for adults. With its impressive speed, long range, and sturdy design, it offers an exciting and comfortable riding experience. The LED safety lights provide increased visibility, while the multifunctional remote allows for easy control. However, some users have reported issues with harsh braking and a quick engagement of the brakes. Additionally, there have been complaints about the charger and poor customer service. Overall, if you’re an experienced rider looking for a fast and durable electric skateboard, the JKING Electric Skateboard Electric Longboard is a great choice.

Buyer's Guide: WowGo Electric Skateboard

Features to consider:

Range : The range of an electric skateboard refers to how far it can travel on a single charge. Consider your daily commuting needs or intended usage to choose an appropriate range for your skateboard.

: The range of an electric skateboard refers to how far it can travel on a single charge. Consider your daily commuting needs or intended usage to choose an appropriate range for your skateboard. Speed : The speed of an electric skateboard is an important factor to consider. Determine if you prefer a faster ride or a more controlled cruising experience.

: The speed of an electric skateboard is an important factor to consider. Determine if you prefer a faster ride or a more controlled cruising experience. Battery : The battery capacity and quality will affect the performance and overall lifespan of the electric skateboard. Consider the type of battery used and its estimated lifespan.

: The battery capacity and quality will affect the performance and overall lifespan of the electric skateboard. Consider the type of battery used and its estimated lifespan. Motor : The power of the motor determines the acceleration and climbing ability of the electric skateboard. Look for brushless motors for a smoother and more efficient ride.

: The power of the motor determines the acceleration and climbing ability of the electric skateboard. Look for brushless motors for a smoother and more efficient ride. Deck : The deck of an electric skateboard determines its durability, stability, and overall riding experience. Consider the material, flexibility, and shape of the deck for your preferences.

: The deck of an electric skateboard determines its durability, stability, and overall riding experience. Consider the material, flexibility, and shape of the deck for your preferences. Wheels : The size and hardness of the wheels impact the ride quality and maneuverability of the electric skateboard. Larger and softer wheels provide better shock absorption and smoother rides.

: The size and hardness of the wheels impact the ride quality and maneuverability of the electric skateboard. Larger and softer wheels provide better shock absorption and smoother rides. Control : Pay attention to the type of control system, such as handheld remote or app control, and the ease of use. Make sure the control system is intuitive and comfortable for you.

: Pay attention to the type of control system, such as handheld remote or app control, and the ease of use. Make sure the control system is intuitive and comfortable for you. Braking system : A reliable braking system is crucial for your safety. Look for skateboards with regenerative braking or other advanced braking technologies for a controlled and safe stopping experience.

: A reliable braking system is crucial for your safety. Look for skateboards with regenerative braking or other advanced braking technologies for a controlled and safe stopping experience. Weight and portability : Consider the weight of the electric skateboard if you plan to carry it for longer distances or on public transport. A lightweight and portable skateboard can be more convenient.

: Consider the weight of the electric skateboard if you plan to carry it for longer distances or on public transport. A lightweight and portable skateboard can be more convenient. Durability : Look for electric skateboards built with durable materials that can withstand daily usage and potential impacts. Consider the overall build quality and customer reviews regarding durability.

: Look for electric skateboards built with durable materials that can withstand daily usage and potential impacts. Consider the overall build quality and customer reviews regarding durability. Price: Set a budget for your electric skateboard purchase and find the best value for money option within that range. Compare prices, features, and customer reviews to make an informed decision.