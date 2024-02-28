Newsnews
Stripe’s Valuation Soars To $65 Billion In Employee Stock-Sale Deal

Written by: Dominica Malinowski | Published: 29 February 2024
Payments infrastructure giant Stripe has announced a significant increase in its valuation to $65 billion through a recent employee stock-sale deal. This valuation marks a 30% surge from its last funding round in March 2021, where it was valued at $50 billion. However, it is still lower than the $95 billion valuation achieved in March of 2021.

Key Takeaway

Stripe’s valuation has surged to $65 billion in a recent employee stock-sale deal, indicating strong investor confidence in the company’s growth potential.

Deal Details

Stripe has entered into agreements with investors to offer liquidity to current and former employees through a tender offer. The company and some of its investors have agreed to purchase over $1 billion of current and former employees’ shares.

Implications for IPO

Anticipation for a Stripe IPO has been high, with expectations that it would occur in 2024. However, with this recent deal, it seems that the initial public offering may be delayed until the following year.

Investor Participation

While the investors participating in the latest deal were not disclosed by Stripe, Sequoia Capital Managing Partner Roelof Botha was quoted in the announcement. Additionally, Goldman Sachs’s growth equity fund was cited as another backer by The Wall Street Journal.

